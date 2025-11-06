Global Immigration Partners Global Immigration Partners Announces Enhanced Strategic Advisory Services for U.S. “New Office” L-1A

Our Washington-based team has helped hundreds of organisations navigate the complex L1 process, ensuring their key personnel can relocate efficiently and in full compliance with U.S. immigration law.” — Alexander Jovy

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Immigration Partners PLLC Shares 2026 Guidance on L1 Visa Processing Time

Award-winning immigration law firm with deep expertise in L1 visa applications

Global Immigration Partners PLLC, an award-winning U.S. immigration law firm recognized for its success with L1 visa applications, today released updated guidance on L1 visa processing time for 2026 to help multinational employers plan compliant intracompany transfers.

Key takeaways on L1 visa processing time (2026):

Standard processing: commonly 3–6 months, depending on the USCIS service center and caseload.

Premium Processing: 15 calendar days for an additional USCIS fee.

L1 Blanket: potential efficiencies for qualified multinational employers.

“Understanding the L1 timeline is essential for workforce planning,” said CO-Managing Partner Alexander Jovy, spokesperson for Global Immigration Partners PLLC. “Our team streamlines L1A and L1B petitions to reduce avoidable delays and keep projects on schedule.”

Why Global Immigration Partners PLLC

Award-winning firm, trusted by global enterprises and high-growth companies.

Specialized L1 expertise across L1A (managers/executives) and L1B (specialized knowledge).

End-to-end counsel: eligibility strategy, petition preparation, RFE response, and compliance.

Proven results helping clients navigate USCIS variability and service-center routing.

About Global Immigration Partners PLLC

Global Immigration Partners PLLC is a leading U.S. immigration law firm headquartered in Washington. The firm advises corporations and individuals on business immigration, including L1, H-1B, E-2, O-1, and EB-5, combining legal rigor with client-focused service.

Learn more or request a consultation: https://globalimmigration.com/

L1 Visa processing time

