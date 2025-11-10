PMA Consultants Reaches 300 Employees: A Milestone in Sustained Growth

PMA reaches 300 employees

PMA Consultants proudly celebrates reaching 300 employees, marking over 53 years of growth since Dr. Gui Ponce de Leon founded the company in 1971.

Reaching 300 employees marks exciting growth and sustainability. I’m proud we prioritize quality—300 passionate professionals driving PMA and client success.” — Dax Ponce de Leon, CEO

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PMA Consultants is proud to announce that we have reached 300 employees! This significant milestone reflects our sustained growth and advancement over the last 53 years since Dr. Gui Ponce de Leon first founded the company in 1971. What began as a team of one has blossomed into a diverse, dynamic organization with 20+ offices across the United States and Canada that serve a wide range of market sectors.From a subsidiary of Townsend and Bottum to a leading project management and construction management firm, our journey is a testament to innovation, quality, and client satisfaction.The visionary leadership of Dr. Gui and his successor, Dax Ponce de Leon, has guided our innovative responses to industry challenges and opportunities that ensure our continued relevance and impact in a competitive landscape. Reflecting on this achievement, Dax remarked, “Reaching 300 employees is an exciting milestone, as it signifies the growth and sustainability of the organization. Yet, what excites me more is that we continue to value quality over quantity. These are 300 of the most passionate professionals who are driven to make every project a success for both the client and for PMA. Thank you to each and every PMAer who’s helped us reach this goal.”From 1990 to 2000, PMA employment surged, fueled by the Central Artery Tunnel (CA/T) project in Boston. The experience gained on the CA/T led us to successfully pursue emerging opportunities and open new offices in New York, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.Many staff hired during that period continue to build their careers at PMA. Between 2000 and 2015, we experienced steady growth, particularly in the West (Colorado, California, and Washington) and in the northeast, where our New England region has become the largest in staff numbers. The last decade has seen significant expansion in our corporate service groups, including Human Resources (People Team), Accounting, Contracts, Marketing, and IT.People Team Director Elaine Hepburn added: “Reaching this milestone is not just about growth in numbers but about the depth of experience and commitment within our team. With so many of our employees choosing to build long, fulfilling careers at PMA, it’s clear that our culture—carefully cultivated by Dr. Gui years ago—continues to thrive. We are so fortunate to be part of a workplace where people feel valued, supported, and inspired to grow and make a lasting impact.”As we celebrate this achievement, we look forward to broadening our efforts, growing our team, and continuing to deliver exceptional service to our clients.

