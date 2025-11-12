Infinite Investment Systems Unveils Full FIX Trading and TCR-Ready Reporting Enhancements to Harmony™ at INSIGHT 2025

Infinite Investment Systems

The latest platform updates strengthen operational workflows, streamline trade execution, and prepare firms for upcoming regulatory changes.

These new updates give firms the operational agility they need in a rapidly evolving environment.” — Justin O'Leary, VP Product

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infinite Investment Systems , a leading Canadian provider of wealth management technology, announced major enhancements to its flagship platform, Harmony ™, during its annual INSIGHT 2025 Client Forum today.The latest Harmony updates include full FIX trading integration, allowing firms to route and execute trades directly through Harmony, significantly improving operational efficiency and reducing manual trade processing risk. This enhancement is supported by a new Order Management System (OMS) module that provides a comprehensive, end-to-end trading workflow.Harmony has also been upgraded to support the upcoming Total Cost Reporting (TCR) regulatory requirements taking effect on January 1, 2026, through enhanced data feeds and new reporting capabilities that help firms meet disclosure and reporting standards with confidence.“The addition of FIX connectivity and a fully integrated OMS marks a major milestone for Harmony,” said Justin O’Leary, Vice President of Product at Infinite Investment Systems. “Clients can now go from portfolio modelling to trade execution to post-trade oversight in one seamless workflow. Combined with our TCR-ready reporting enhancements, these updates give firms the operational agility they need in a rapidly evolving environment.”In addition to the Harmony enhancements, Infinite also unveiled a complete architectural rebuild of the Client Portal, delivering major improvements in performance, security, and scalability. The redesign provides a stronger foundation for future expansion and introduces new Single Sign-On (SSO) functionality to support modern authentication workflows.“Our clients trust us to help operate and support their businesses, and we take that responsibility seriously,” said Mike Zegers, Vice President of Strategy & Business Development at Infinite Investment Systems. “These updates reflect that commitment — providing stronger tools, greater efficiency, and continued innovation to support their success today and into the future.”During INSIGHT 2025, Infinite also previewed roadmap initiatives for 2026, focused on deeper advisor experience enhancements, expanded data intelligence, and automation advancements across its platform suite.About Infinite Investment SystemsFounded in 2004, Infinite Investment Systems Ltd. is a leading provider of portfolio management solutions for the Canadian wealth management industry. Infinite’s flagship product, Harmony, is widely used by financial institutions, wealth managers, and investment professionals to manage client portfolios with efficiency, accuracy, and flexibility. With a strong focus on innovation, customer satisfaction, new products and services, Infinite continues to evolve to meet the ever-changing needs of the financial services industry. For more information visit www.inf-systems.com

