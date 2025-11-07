XRP Healthcare’s Open-Source XRPH Wallet Powers Next-Gen Digital Pharmacy Payments

XRP Healthcare Open-Source XRPH Wallet Powers Next-Gen Digital Pharmacy Payments

By keeping the XRPH Wallet open-source and non-custodial, we’ve built trust through transparency.” — Spokesperson for XRP Healthcare LLC

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- XRP Healthcare LLC, the global healthcare-fintech innovator and the first pharmaceutical and healthcare payments platform built on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), today announced a major enhancement of its open-source XRPH Wallet , driving blockchain adoption across pharmacies, clinics, and healthcare providers in the United States, Africa, and worldwide.Launched in 2023, the XRPH Wallet has always been open-source, non-custodial, and HIPAA-grade, offering full transparency, freedom, and control.The latest version introduces built-in invoicing, QR-based checkout, and multi-currency visibility, transforming the wallet into a retail-ready solution for digital pharmacy and healthcare payments.Users can send, receive, and reconcile transactions in XRP, XRPH, or RLUSD within 3–5 seconds, at a network cost of approximately 0.00001 XRP (less than $0.001) per transaction.Legacy healthcare payment networks often charge 2–5 % per transaction and take days to settle.By contrast, XRPH Wallet payments processed through the XRP Ledger confirm in seconds, with fees up to 90 % lower, freeing working capital and reducing administrative costs for pharmacies and healthcare providers.“By keeping the XRPH Wallet open-source and non-custodial, we’ve built trust through transparency,” said a spokesperson for XRP Healthcare LLC. “These enhancements make blockchain payments practical for the real-world healthcare economy — faster, cheaper, and accessible to everyone.”Key Retail-Focused Enhancements:• Instant Invoicing & Settlement: Generate invoices and receive instant on-chain payments.• Multi-Currency Display: View balances in USD, EUR, GBP, UGX, and AED for global clarity.• QR Code & One-Tap Checkout: Enables seamless in-person and online healthcare payments.• Zero Intermediaries: No banks, contracts, or gateways required.• Open-Source Codebase: Publicly available and adaptable at https://xrphtoken.com/powered-by-xrp-healthcare • HIPAA-Grade Standard: No user or patient data stored or transmitted.The XRPH Wallet is rapidly gaining traction across the U.S. and Africa, where pharmacies, wholesalers, and clinics are using it for digital pharmacy payments and cross-border transactions.The platform’s open-source model allows developers and healthcare networks to integrate directly into their existing systems without licensing fees or middlemen.While XRP Healthcare LLC focuses exclusively on blockchain-based payments and token infrastructure, the XRPH AI App and Prescription Savings Card belong to XRP Healthcare M&A Holding Inc., a separate entity responsible for healthcare acquisitions and digital service expansion.Together, the two companies are advancing the broader XRP Healthcare ecosystem — one through decentralized financial technology, and the other through AI-driven healthcare innovation and accessibility.The global healthcare payments market, valued at $3.5 trillion (World Bank, 2024), represents an enormous opportunity for open-source, low-cost systems like XRPH Wallet to recover billions in annual transaction inefficiencies.About XRP Healthcare LLCXRP Healthcare LLC is the first pharmaceutical and healthcare payments platform built on the XRP Ledger (XRPL).Founded in London in 2022 and incorporated in Dubai in 2023, the company develops open-source, non-custodial, HIPAA-grade payment infrastructure for the global healthcare industry.Its ecosystem includes the XRPH Wallet and XRPH Token, providing transparent, low-cost settlement across the XRP Ledger.Operating worldwide — with strategic focus on the United States and Africa — XRP Healthcare LLC is redefining how healthcare payments move and settle.Learn more at www.xrphtoken.com

