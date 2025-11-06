Regatta Solutions Welcomes Alex Crown as Vice President of Business Development

Regatta Logo

Regatta Solutions appoints Alex Crown as VP of Business Development, advancing client-focused clean energy distributed generation with microgrid integration.

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Regatta Solutions, Inc., a leader in advanced energy solutions and microgrid integration, proudly announces the appointment of Alex Crown as Vice President of Business Development. With nearly a decade of experience in commercial and industrial solar and energy storage, Alex brings a consultative and solutions-oriented approach to on-site distributed generation. His expertise spans partnerships with a diverse range of clients—including many of the nation’s leading wineries, breweries, agricultural producers, big-box retailers, universities, municipalities, and theme parks—to design and implement impactful clean energy projects. Alex helps organizations realize energy solutions that deliver lasting economic and environmental value.

At Regatta Solutions, Alex will lead business development. He will also play a critical role in supporting the growth of Regatta’s microgrid integration, linear generator, and Agave® analytics offerings.

Alex’s arrival marks a powerful step forward in Regatta’s evolution,” said Steve Acevedo, CEO and Founder of Regatta Solutions. “His expertise in distributed energy and finance will empower our clients with smarter, scalable solutions that drive real transformation and lasting impact.” Alex earned dual undergraduate degrees from UCLA and an MBA from the University of California, Davis.

About Regatta Solutions

Regatta Solutions, Inc. is a leading energy project developer specializing in distributed generation systems, microgrids, and energy management platforms. The company’s technology agnostic approach integrates solar, energy storage, fuel cells, linear generators, and analytics to drive operational savings, resiliency, and sustainability for its clients across multiple industries.

