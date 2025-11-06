Transcript of Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan's Media Wrap-Up on his Working Visit to Israel and the Palestinian Territories, 3 to 6 November 2025

Minister: I have lost count how many visits I have made here. I was here in 2016 with then-Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. I was here in 2022 before the war. I was here in March 2024 about four months after the war and now in November 2025. On each visit, I have always been very careful to visit both the Palestinian Authority and Israel. The sequence depends opportunistically on who is available when. It just so happens that for this visit, we went to Ramallah first and now we are here in Israel. You would have noticed, that almost surprisingly, despite us being 8000 kilometers away and being a tiny city state, our circumstances are vastly different from both Palestine and Israel. I have always been struck by how welcoming both sides are to not just me, but to Singapore, Singaporeans and to Singapore delegations. Clearly there is a significant level of credibility, and I would add, even trust and goodwill on both sides - Israelis and the Palestinians - to us.

I used to be quite struck by this. The next question that came to my mind was ‘why’. We are so different, so far away. Our history is only 60 years – over here they argue about thousands of years. Why is it that they are happy to welcome us, to see us, and at the most senior levels? There is a slightly complicated story to it. With Israel, it goes back nearly 60 years. It is no longer a secret now the point about their role in helping us establish the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF). That may explain Israel, but it does not explain why the Palestinians welcome us. I think there are a couple of reasons. One is Singapore’s success. Success, first in achieving unity in a diverse society. Multiracial, multi religious, multilingual and our economic success, despite the lack of natural resources. I do not know if you noticed: both Palestine and Israel also have a lack of natural resources. If you have had time to wander around Israel or go to Palestine, people used to talk about this being the land of milk and honey, but if you go around, you would see more desert and sand than anything else. The fact that we have made a success of a united, diverse society without natural resources, this has been a point of fascination for both the Palestinians and the Israelis.

The other factor which has made the Palestinians interested in us is that if you look at our voting records going back to the Six Day War in 1967, they have noticed that we have always voted, or almost always voted, in favour of a two-State solution, in favour of Palestinian self-determination and a Palestinian homeland. Although we have not formally recognised them in a full diplomatic sense, that has not stopped us from engaging them. Their Prime Minister has come to us in Singapore; then-Prime Minister Lee has been here to Palestine. 800 of their officials over the years have come to Singapore under our Singapore Cooperation Programme, trained with us, exchanged ideas with us, visited our agencies. There is actually disproportionate mindshare.

The third reason why I think the Palestinians welcome us is that we have made no secret that we also have a relationship with Israel. They know that we are serious-minded, we take a long-term perspective, and we maintain honest relationships. Even the fact that we have a good, functional relationship with Israel, they also view that as useful. Although I would never say that we are going to be transmitters of their messages, because they have their own ways; nevertheless, their view is that what we think, what we say, how we vote at the UN and our actions that we take are relevant to them. Those are the reasons why you would notice that we genuinely are welcome. Obviously, they would prefer that we gave them full diplomatic recognition. In a way, it is even more valuable to them because they know how careful, how deliberate, how serious we are in assessing these decisions. A ‘yes’ from us is even more valuable and more significant. At the same time, you would also have noticed, that even when they ask, or even when we explain why, there is no rancour, there is no anger, there is no negativity associated with it. They listen. They may not agree with us, but they know that we have a certain set of considerations, and they say: ‘Okay, well, next time’.

The other point you would have noticed is that because we have maintained these careful, open channels to both sides, they are very familiar with us. Certainly myself, I am very familiar with all the ones I have met before. I have talked to them publicly, privately or on the phone or video conference, and there is a personal familiarity and there is a relationship. I should also emphasise that whilst I think it is important in diplomacy to have personal relationships and even friendships, I am very careful not to over-personalise diplomacy. Because ultimately, we are representatives of our countries, and countries have permanent interests, and all of us as diplomats or as Ministers, our job is to advance the interests of our respective nations and we are professional about it. It is important to be friends. It reduces the probability of miscommunication and misunderstanding, but personal friendship is not a substitute for national interest, and we are all professional enough to know that.

So that is my take on the sort of reception, the welcome that you see us get from both sides. They also know that this has been a really tragic war with horrendous humanitarian consequences. They know our views on it. Both the Israelis and Palestinians know. Even as far back as by March 2024, I had already told the Israelis that this war had already gone too far, and casualties, and the way it was being conducted, is not something that we would approve of. We have told them that and both sides know that. Both welcome us, they take us seriously, but we must also be humble enough to know nothing that we say or do is actually going to alter the cause of the war or the long-term trajectory of the Middle East. We can be helpful, we can be constructive. We can maintain our relationships between them, but do not ever think that we are determinative of outcomes. That is the kind of attitude by which I have approached diplomacy with both of them.

The other thing that is always at the back of my mind is that this is a very complicated situation. You do not need me to tell you, just go and read through the history. What I was hoping was that you would have had enough time to walk around, go up to Haram al-Sharif or Temple Mount - there are even excavations beneath that; archeological remnants of the wall. People always talk about the Wailing Wall, but there are other parts which are underground. I hope you all have wandered into the Dome of the Rock and the Al Aqsa Mosque. There is a big open space between the two and you would realise there are quite a lot of ruins there. I hope you all do that, because there is truly something special about Jerusalem. Today, Judaism, Christianity, Islam, somehow, all the spiritual energies seem to be focused on this piece. Today we were also discussing that there is one more faith, the Baha'i Faith, and they have some sites in Haifa which I have never had time to visit. The main point is to understand the complexity. My main sentiment when I used to walk around Temple Mount was to just reflect on how much blood has been shed on that hill for thousands of years. It is built, it is destroyed. The Conqueror then uses the stones that were demolished to rebuild a new temple, mosque, church. It is unfortunately a violent history and yet we are judging it through modern eyes, modern expectations. It is quite an alien experience for someone coming from Singapore with a short history. Thankfully, we have never gone through this kind of violence. What we are trying to do here is to maintain our ties with both sides, to be helpful where we can, and at the same time to have a relationship that is strong enough so that we can be honest with both sides. So far, that is how we have approached this relationship with two complicated protagonists. I think contrary to all the criticisms and the social media chatter, which sometimes are overly simplistic, we are just trying to do what little good we can in our own small, constructive way. I should stop there and take questions.

The Straits Times: I want to turn your attention to what you call the tragic war that has gone far too long. You describe the first phase of the ceasefire as “fragile”.

Minister: Yes, I would still continue to describe this first phase as fragile. Meaning, are there still combatants? Are there still targets on both sides? Is there still killing, sometimes violent episodes? Yes, there are. Can any of these episodes lead to an unraveling of the ceasefire? Yes, it can. It is still very fragile.

The Straits Times: So, has the ceasefire in your opinion held up in the way that you expected? What stood out to you on this issue and the mood so far on this trip?

Minister: The fact that they even have a ceasefire is a tiny glimmer of hope. The question now is whether there will be a UN Security Council Resolution. Without going into details, I have been speaking to some of the people involved. The specific provisions in the Security Council Resolution are contentious and will be very complicated in their own right. That is the next phase that we have to look out for. Whether there is or is not a Security Council resolution, and if there is one proposed, will it pass without veto? How will the Israelis and Palestinians, the other Arab countries and the superpowers respond to this Security Council Resolution? That is the next thing we have to do. Then, depending on what the clauses in the Security Council Resolution are, you have to deal with these very complicated issues of transitional authorities, stabilisation forces. Who is going to keep the peace? Will there be disarmament, and what kind of actual arrangements will occur on the ground to keep the combatants apart from each other. Just as important, while all this is going on, the other things that need to surge is humanitarian assistance. I hope you were able to interview Jane Waite from the World Food Programme (Palestine). If you speak to her, on one hand, she will say that yes, things are getting better than before the ceasefire, but she will also tell you it is still not enough. You still need more, and at this point in time, only one of the border crossings, Kerem Shalom is working. My own view is you need more, and there should be. What I look forward to is a completely unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance. So that is first food and medicines. Then we have to look at in terms of healthcare, education and even things like water, sewage, electricity and utilities need to be put in place, and all this even before you talk about reconstruction. This is obviously going to be essential, because frankly, I doubt there is very much left intact in Gaza. To get a sense of proportion, Singapore is two times the size of Gaza, or rather, Gaza is half of Singapore. Can you imagine if half of everything that we have is destroyed? Just rebooting, restarting reconstruction, will be a very major exercise. There is a long and tortured road ahead.

The Straits Times: So, many considerations but you still remain hopeful?

Minister: In diplomacy, you have to always hang on to some sense of hope. Diplomats cannot afford to be completely despondent and pessimistic. Even when disappointments occur, roadblocks occur, keep finding another channel, another avenue, another way to be helpful. My own personal way of coping with all this is to know that you cannot solve all the problems in the world. But from a medical perspective, if I save one life at a time, it is still worth doing. So long as what we are doing is meaningful, saving lives, improving livelihoods, it is helpful. Similarly, we talked about the Palestinian Authority. I mentioned the 800 people who have come and spent time with us in Singapore. What we are really after is to build up their capacity to govern. It is like teaching a man to fish rather than giving them fish, because they view Singapore as a success in governance, public administration and delivery of services. You cannot just cut and copy, but to the extent that we meet them, we run an open book with them. There are no trade secrets in governance; the secret is execution. Whatever good we can do in those areas, I think it is worthwhile doing as long as we are just humble enough to understand that we are not going to be able to solve everything, but we can do some good, and we can build relationships. I have not been short of people throughout all these two years putting up their hands saying that they want to do something. They want to volunteer, go down to the ground, they want to be active, and it is a very encouraging sign of the compassion and generosity of spirit that Singaporeans have.

Channel News Asia: You have laid out all the different considerations. I want to find out, based on your discussions thus far with both sides, what sense do you have of what lies beyond this first page, rather than the questions it raises. What sense do you have of what is next?

Minister: I think both sides are still very wary. This thing has gone on for so long and they almost dare not hope. But here is where we do need to give credit to President Trump. Whether you agree or disagree, like or dislike, the fact remains, America has been the only superpower with the leverage with all parties to at least get us to this ceasefire, and hopefully will be able to get both sides, all sides, to make the necessary compromises and hopefully get some peace.

Channel News Asia: My other question is, just now you said that we must be humble enough to know that nothing we say or do can alter the course of the war. With that in mind, what extent can Singapore engage meaningfully and influence the path towards peace without it just being symbolic in nature?

Minister: It is not symbolic. You see, while we cannot alter the course of history, we can do good if we can save lives with humanitarian assistance, or medical assistance, or supplies, medical supplies, food. That is not symbolic, that is real. You would have heard the Palestinian Foreign Minister Dr Varsen Aghabekian say so. That was an off the cuff speech, a genuine speech coming from the heart, not one that someone wrote for her. So it is not symbolic. What we are doing is real, it is good and it is appreciated. But is this a complete solution? No, it is not. A complete solution needs real negotiations between all the stakeholders, reconciliation, a commitment to peace, a commitment to not resort to violence, and the commitment to a long-term, shared future. Again, we talked about going up Temple Mount or Haram al-Sharif. To me, the Palestinians and Israelis are never going to give up this land. The only question is how are they going to coexist, and how are they going to coexist with mutual respect, with dignity, with peace and security for the long term? If they cannot find the formula, then the historical example is just repeated cycles of violence, and this just happens to be the latest cycle of violence. We cannot alter the course of history, but we can do some good, and actually the people here appreciate the sincerity and the constructive way in which we help in both tangible and intangible ways. It has got to do with moral support and it has got to do with also showing that there is a better and more peaceful future possible if people of different religions and languages can, as in the case of Singapore go beyond the stage of coexistence. We have built the country together, we make common cause and we are better off because we support each other rather than resort to violence, disrespect, discourtesy with each other. When we walk in, they look at our delegation and how do you tell this a Singapore delegation? Precisely because we are diverse. If you go to the UN and look for the most diverse delegation, chances are, that is going to be the Singapore delegation. But the reputation for Singapore delegations is not just our diversity, but that we are very coordinated, that we are practical, pragmatic. We do not engage in empty talk. We do not engage in condemning for the sake of condemning. We do not engage in unnecessary virtue signaling. We are pragmatic, practical, constructive, helpful, and that defines us. So I think we can get that.

Mothership: There are lot of young Singaporeans at home who are particularly concerned and following developments in the Middle East. Now that you have spoken to the leaders on both sides, in a short paragraph or so, can you share updates?

Minister: I wish young Singaporeans would meet and engage with a diverse set of people in the Middle East. Do not just talk to people who agree with you; have honest, polite conversations. I cannot over-emphasise the need to actually walk the ground, meet people, talk to them, find out what their fears, their hopes, their dreams and their anxieties are. I am hoping that as more and more young Singaporeans have real relationships with a diverse group of people, we will not only arrive at a more nuanced and accurate assessment of the situation, but also be more focused on trying to do good in our own small way. I am not into yelling and shouting and getting angry although what happens here is terrible. I try my best to be dispassionate but focus on doing good. As you can see, talk to anybody and courteously disagree, they would know that it comes from a place where we are your friend - or even if you do not consider us your friend - we are trying to be helpful. That is my advice. I hope peace comes and I hope we will be able to lift our travel advisory here, and Singaporeans can meet people. Anyway, as we bring more Palestinians or even Israeli students [to Singapore], which I hope to see more of back home, I hope our young people will talk to them and truly build relationships. But as I said, focus on the diversity and engage meaningfully with a diverse group of people.

Berita Harian (BH): BH had a closed-door dialogue session recently with Singapore of all races, and one of the recurring themes that were repeatedly coming up was about how they want a space to express their views. Expressing their views can be an intangible part of recovery by keeping the conversations continuing. However, there were also some concerns that when they talk, their conversations can be framed as not in line with our racial harmony and our concerns about preserving racial harmony. How can Singaporeans work together with the government and agencies?

Minister: I would say, beyond expressing views, I hope people engage in meaningful conversations across a diverse spectrum. I am a believer in face-to-face interactions. It is much more effective than social media. If you are meeting face-to-face and know that your starting points are different, there are still social rules which ensure courtesy and mutual respect. I think meaningful conversations are far more useful. I am saying go beyond expressing views and actually start meaningful conversations with people who think differently. This place, because it is so complicated, you need to engage across the spectrum. I hope that Singapore's ability to engage across the spectrum is a strength and what I would want to encourage. The more we can get our young people to meet not only Singaporeans, but other young people from other parts of the world, difficult parts of the world, the better.

Yip Hon Weng, MP: This is my third trip here. I have been here before both on a personal basis as well as official basis. I echo what the Minister said that this is a very complex situation between both sides. It is prefaced by thousands of years, living or coexisting with each other has lots of challenges.

I do not think we can change anything but we help in our own way. To add to what Minister was saying, it's really what we do that reflects on the values that we have as a small country - the values of diversity, the ability to empathise with each other. Every bit helps which is why I think the assistance that we have been giving, be it technical training, scholarships etc, makes a difference. We met with a few NGOs here, and we hope that we can explore the opportunities of being a bridge to both sides.

The NGOs that we have met are in diverse areas, working with both sides to push for health diplomacy, mentorships for entrepreneurs and for businesses. I think these are areas that we can perhaps explore and see how best we can play a meaningful role to help perhaps move a step forward and be helpful.

Lianhe ZaoBao: Mind me asking what kind of NGOs you have met?

Yip Hon Weng, MP: So far we have met two. One is an NGO that deals with health diplomacy that involves both the Palestinians as well as the Israelis, how to bring them together, how to do training for some medical expertise.

Minister: You may be surprised, that even in times like this, there are still Israelis and Palestinians looking for joint projects to do meaningful things to help each other.

Hazlina Abdul Halim, MP: That was one highlight for me coming from the social impact sector.

Across the spectrum, there were also family-based NGOs that we met with to essentially support aspirations of Palestinians say, in East Jerusalem, and who are doing the same for the Orthodox community in West Jerusalem. These NGOs really focus on uniting and bridging communities. There is that aspect and as mentioned earlier, there was a health diplomacy NGO. There was also a youth-based NGO and that is very hopeful, because that is the next generation. We just met with them, and as Minister said, in spite of it all, there is this hope for learning, experimenting and really, just hopefulness in the air through our engagements that we had also with the Palestinians. It is my first time in Ramallah as well as in Jerusalem. I think the Palestinians are proudly resilient and almost unwavering in their hope to want to rebuild. These NGOs would support their aspiration beyond whatever support they get from Singapore. I think Singaporeans, as we know, expect Singapore to make a difference not just at home, but also in the region at the global level, and I think us showing up here today shows our commitment to do what little we can, to do the good we can in the way that we can. I think we all agree that the atrocities have gone too far and for too long. How do we then move to the next phase? There are many ways to partner. There is the government, there are ground-up initiatives through NGOs, there are many ways. Even a civil service trade in terms of exchange for training. That is one aspect we have to continue, not only because Singaporeans expect us to, but because we believe in helping and we want to.

Yip Hon Weng, MP: After going through several conversations with officials here on both sides, I believe the point is that we ought to be thankful for what we have in Singapore. The ability to live amongst a diversity of our people, really having peace, having the ability to really leverage on our opportunities, as compared to other parts of the world at this point. We have a lot to be thankful for such as our governance.

Minister: We have met a whole range of Palestinians and today we have met a spectrum of members of the Knesset. Different views. What was your impression?

Hazlina Abdul Halim, MP: I will use the same expression as I did on one of my meetings - that we are looking at two sides of the same coin. You hope that the value is the same, the role is the same, but it is quite interesting to see the spectrum of narratives and which narrative sits well or resonates more than another. When we meet these counterparts, you also see the range and the complexity is not lost on us. The fact that in the Knesset, the Arabic party is represented. There are Muslim members of the Knesset. So these are facts and as Singapore, we listen and we make the decision.

Minister: And you have met right-wing, centrists, you have met the leader of one of the Arab Parties. What impression does that leave you?

Hazlina Abdul Halim, MP: You can look at the same coin, but whichever side, it is completely a different picture. That is what resonated. Sometimes you would say that we are like a bridge for talking through. But to have a good conversation, it is based on trust, so that is the currency that is missing to be able to have a good conversation.

Minister: But you notice they all talk to us?

Hazlina Abdul Halim, MP: Exactly my point. Because we have that currency.

Minister: I am always amazed. Hard left or hard right, they all talk to us quite openly, candidly. I always leave this place with a deeper sense of gratitude for Singapore and the way we have so far been able to build up race, language, religion, politics, governance in 60 years.

Hazlina Abdul Halim, MP: That was one of the things that I felt was impactful to raise in our meetings, which was to highlight how proud we are in Singapore of our identities, how they matter to us, but at the end of the day, we are just one Singapore. We represent many different communities and we highlighted that as well. The diversity of our delegation, the diversity of interests that we represent. I even shared about racial harmony day in school.

Minister: People sometimes laugh at us for being contrived, but in a place like this, this is not something contrived. This is almost a miracle.

ADDITIONAL REMARKS BY MINISTER FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS DR VIVIAN BALAKRISHNAN

Channel News Asia: Can you tell me more about your trip, overall what happened and what you want to update us on?

Minister: Well, it has been a very hectic trip full of meetings, but it was a good opportunity. We met both the leaders on the Palestinian side as well as on the Israeli side, and we were able to engage candidly, robustly, frankly, and both at very senior levels, particularly on the Israeli side reflecting the diversity of political opinion in Israeli society.

The first thing that everyone is encouraged by is that the ceasefire, fragile as it is, is still holding. That is absolutely critical because without that, progress cannot be made. The second point – the glimmer of hope – is that humanitarian assistance is increasing. The volume of deliveries has increased, although everyone still feels that there is a need to increase the volume even more significantly. I see no reason why this will not happen within the next few days. The third point is that the diplomatic activities now are shifting to New York because of the draft United Nations Security Council Resolution. This is important because it puts the stamp of approval of the United Nations, and therefore has the stamp of international law behind it. It is not just a bilateral or multilateral agreement, but one with the UN backing behind it. This puts it on a much surer footing for progress. Specifically for our discussions with the leaders on both sides, the Palestinian leaders are grateful for our continued engagement, for the fact that we have been steadfast in our support for the capacity building efforts of the Palestinian Authority. Over eight hundred officials have spent time with us in Singapore over the years. They look forward to accelerating this pace of capacity building even as they prepare for eventual statehood.

Second, the fact that we provided support to the World Food Programme. This is over and above the repeated tranches of humanitarian assistance that Singaporeans have provided to the Palestinian civilians in Gaza over the past two years. First, they want me to say a big thank you to Singaporeans for our generosity, and second, we look forward to doing more in a customised and tailor-made fashion to provide assistance that meets the needs of civilians in Gaza. Longer-term, there will be enormous needs for reconstruction. In our own small, modest way, we will look for opportunities for Singapore to contribute to reconstruction efforts. For the longer term, they look forward to eventual statehood of Palestine, and that means a negotiated two-State solution consistent with the UN Security Council resolutions. In particular, what came across very clearly from the Palestinian leaders, which I conveyed to the Israelis, is that there is a need for direct engagement and face-to-face negotiations even as both Palestinian leaders and Israeli leaders contemplate the future. Because being stuck in these repeated cycles of violence is not productive and, as we have seen in the last two years, has horrendous consequences on human suffering and the lack of hope, which people, especially the younger generation in Palestine, need. So anyway, it was a good set of discussions in Palestine.

The last two days we have been here in Jerusalem and engaged across the wide diversity of political opinion in Israel. First, the common points. The common point first, is that everyone is relieved the ceasefire is holding. We have conveyed to the Israelis that we really need to have a significant surge in humanitarian assistance. There should be no reason for any Palestinian in Gaza to be short of food, or to be denied access, or have any restriction on access to medical care. Specifically, in our own way, if we can contribute to this in humanitarian and medical services, we would step up, and I have conveyed that to the Israelis as well.

I have also conveyed to the Israeli leaders the need for engagement and the fact that the Palestinian leaders in the Palestinian Authority do look forward to this engagement. I have also reiterated our longstanding belief that the only viable way to achieve a just and durable solution is a negotiated two-State solution. The Israeli leaders know that there is a long and difficult journey ahead, but there is also a consciousness that you cannot just keep repeating these cycles of failure and violence. They are going to need support from the international community, from the United Nations, and of course, for this specific crisis, the invaluable role played by President Trump and his twenty-point plan, and the way it will be implemented through a United Nations Security Council resolution. These are still only initial steps. There is still a very, very long journey ahead.

Basically, if you look at the situation from the perspective of the people, the suffering civilians in Gaza, even the Palestinians in the West Bank who are still waiting for a state, who are waiting for a future with hope and potential, there needs to be progress in which the two peoples find a way to coexist in peace, dignity and security. On the Israeli side, you cannot underestimate the shock and trauma that the 7th of October imposed on the Israeli people, and it is not over yet. Their desperate need for assurance of security is still very, very sharp, and it will take time for the raw emotions on both sides, both peoples who have suffered, to get over the initial trauma and then realise that ultimately the only way forward is reconciliation and to build a common future together where they coexist as two peoples sharing this land, or making the necessary arrangements so that they can continue to live in peace and dignity.

I want to make the point that Singapore is a tiny city state. We are eight thousand kilometers away from here. Our political and social circumstances are vastly different from here. Nevertheless, the fact that we have had good relations with both sides for a long time, we have been successful in creating a cohesive, multiracial, multi-religious society where our diversity is a strength and not a source of division, where we have been able to achieve economic and social progress for everyone, it does serve as a beacon for the societies here. We should also be humble enough to understand that nothing we say or do will alter the course of history here. But to the extent of our deep engagement with both societies – Palestinian and Israeli, our support, our expression of humanitarian compassion in every life that we can save, every livelihood that we can elevate, it is still a worthwhile exercise. My fellow members of Parliament, who have been with me on this trip, I am sure will echo this fact that we have been welcomed here by both sides, and they are grateful to Singaporeans for our support. We depart with gratitude for what we have in Singapore and with hopes for the people of Palestine and Israel for a future defined by peace, dignity and security. Thank you.

Yip Hon Weng, MP: Minister, very glad to be on this trip here in Israel and the Palestinian Territories. We have gotten access on both sides. I was struck by the frankness of the insights that were shared. They were genuinely very interested in the insights we brought to the table during the discussions. It is because of our good relations with many countries around the world, our networks, our ability to converse, our ability to bring forth views and perspectives, even though Israel and Palestine are very far away from Singapore. The other thing that myself and Hazlina did was also to visit some of the NGOs based here. We are exploring – beyond humanitarian aid – what else we can do, given our networks, our friendships with groups, to look at areas pertaining to health diplomacy, in terms of technology, entrepreneurship and innovation, how we can link people together, and how we can explore bringing both sides together and explore more opportunities on the economic and technological front. Thank you.

Hazlina Abdul Halim, MP: Like the people of Palestine and Israel, like the people of Ramallah and Jerusalem, I too am grateful to Singapore. The gratitude is really something you reflect deeply on when you are overseas. It is my first time in both Jerusalem and Ramallah, and it was as if I was seeing the answers to my parliamentary questions in real life. I did file some questions, asking about the aid that we have provided – how much of it goes through. I did highlight in my questions what else can be done beyond monetary support and on this trip, we were able to explore those opportunities because Singaporeans care about what happens around us, and we want Singapore to care. Therefore, we hope for Singapore to do the right thing, to help in whatever way we can. Most impactful is of course, being from the social impact space, to engage with ground-up initiatives that are full of hope, resilience and perseverance. I will always remain hopeful of the young, and will continue to explore opportunities, particularly for youth, to be able to make a difference Singapore news and the youth in Malaysia, as well as in Jerusalem and, of course, in Gaza. We will continue to engage Singaporeans who have reached out to convey their hope to be able to play a part in rebuilding, reconstructing and relief efforts because we believe in doing the right thing.

Channel News Asia: I was wondering if you could share from this morning’s meetings, was it the same?

Minister: This morning with the prime minister and the foreign minister, I would characterise this as very candid, very frank exchanges, because clearly we have some differences of views with Israel. But at the same time, because of our longstanding relationship, I was able to convey these differences candidly, frankly, robustly, but still constructively. I was here in March last year. The circumstances were quite different. The war was in full bloom in March last year. Now, this is a time of ceasefire and the zeitgeist is significantly different. The Israeli leaders now have a bit more bandwidth to think beyond the urgent and the immediate pressures of the war to take a longer-term strategic perspective. Coming from outside the region and with difference of views – but difference of views based on wishing the best for both Israelis and Palestinians – I think these were very good conversations and I believe both the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Israel appreciated this. I believe this is the way we need to continue to conduct diplomacy: keep our lines open, be true to our principles, be able to express it constructively, positively, and to keep having a positive agenda. This part of the world has significant strategic interests in Southeast Asia to the Pacific. Singapore is still viewed as a critical portal to the emerging strategic opportunities in our part of the world, and therefore also providing opportunities for the Middle East. It was useful and it is more valuable when you are not held back from being able to express your views frankly and candidly.

Lianhe ZaoBao: But how did the Israeli leaders react to the fact?

Minister: They know that. I have met them on several occasions. The Foreign Minister for the first time, but certainly the Prime Minister I have met on several occasions. They know that we have a unique relationship, but they know that we also have our own views. They accept it in good grace. I keep making the point that it is possible to have a relationship based on trust, but that does not mean that we have to agree on everything. In fact, when partners are able to express and constructively engage differences, that is when you can also look for new opportunities and for progress. If I compare today to March 2024, I am just that significantly more hopeful. All wars need to end, and they end not on the battlefield, but at the negotiating table. At the end of it all, beyond the weapons and beyond the talk, is real life people just hoping for opportunities, hoping for a future and wanting to stay safe, and wanting to have the dignity and the right of the Palestinians to a homeland of their own. Bottom line, I am a bit more hopeful.

