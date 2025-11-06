Recipes for Healing: Patti Comeau Simonson Serves Up Comfort, Courage, and Connection Through Grief

Cover of Recipes for Healing by Author Patti Comeau-Simonson

A heartfelt teaching memoir that explores the intersection of loss, love, and the quiet power of food in healing the human spirit.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In her poignant new book, Recipes for Healing: Working Through Grief, One Plate at a Time (Just Not Lasagna!), author Patti Comeau-Simonson transforms personal loss into a universal story of resilience, hope, and nourishment.

Written in the aftermath of losing her beloved husband, David, this moving memoir invites readers into the kitchen and the heart—where food becomes both a ritual of remembrance and a recipe for recovery.

Part memoir, part meditation, and part cookbook, Recipes for Healing offers readers an intimate look at grief through the eyes of someone determined not only to survive, but to find meaning in the everyday acts of living. Each chapter blends touching reflections with recipes that carry emotional weight, marking moments of sorrow, gratitude, and rediscovery.

“When David passed, I didn’t know who I was without him,” Comeau-Simonson shares. “But I found small pieces of myself again through food—by chopping, stirring, tasting, and remembering. The kitchen became my sanctuary, my way of saying: I’m still here.”

Through her writing, Comeau-Simonson reveals that grief doesn’t end—it evolves. Whether she’s describing the comfort of a familiar soup or the laughter that returns around a dinner table, her story captures how healing can arise in ordinary, beautiful moments. Even the book’s subtitle, Just Not Lasagna!, brings a touch of humor and humanity to the journey, reminding readers that even in the darkest seasons, light and laughter can coexist with loss.

What makes Recipes for Healing particularly powerful is its gentle honesty and accessibility. Readers don’t just witness Patti’s journey—they walk beside her, finding comfort in familiar aromas, shared tears, and the reminder that grief, like cooking, is best navigated one careful step at a time. The book is not simply about food; it’s about the resilience of love, the beauty of memory, and the quiet, sustaining act of showing up for oneself each day.

Comeau-Simonson’s message has already begun resonating with readers across the country. She was recently interviewed by the online magazine Formidable Women US, where she discussed her healing journey, the writing process, and her hope that the book will serve as a companion for anyone navigating loss. Additional information, updates, and resources can be found on her website: patticomeausimonson.com.

Recipes for Healing is an invaluable resource for those who are grieving, caregiving, or supporting someone in mourning. By weaving together storytelling, culinary reflection, and emotional insight, Comeau-Simonson offers a compassionate and empowering reminder: love, when shared through food and memory, never truly disappears.

The book is now available. Secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/4e51yrH

