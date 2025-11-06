New York State's First Report on Maternal Mental Health

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the release of New York’s first-ever maternal mental health report detailing the challenges pregnant women are facing and recommendations for improvements statewide. In addition to the report, the state also made available funding to help OBGYN and family medicine practices support perinatal pregnant women with behavioral health needs and is hosting a series of virtual roundtables to discuss maternal mental health issues.

“As New York's first Mom-Governor, this is personal for me — and I'll never stop working to ensure that pregnant women across our state have the support and resources they need,” Governor Hochul said. “Our report and ongoing efforts will help ensure all New Yorkers have access to critical mental health supports that improve outcomes for pregnant women and their children — especially among populations most at risk.”

Drafted by the Maternal Mental Health Workgroup led by the New York State Office of Mental Health (OMH), the report provides a detailed pathway to improve the mental health of pregnant women statewide, including training to help providers identify specific conditions and improved mental health screening procedures for pregnant women. The report also advocates for the use of doulas and peer support programs, calls for specialized training for 988 crisis counselors and recommends expanding the Collaborative Care Medicaid Program.

New York State Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said, “Robust prenatal and postpartum supports can have a tremendous impact on outcomes for our families. This report shows areas where improvement is needed in our state and starts the discussion on how to best address inequities that are placing some New Yorkers at greater risk. Governor Hochul’s continued focus on maternal mental health is helping us chart a course to better support and improve outcomes for pregnant women statewide.”

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “Bringing a new life into the world is a time filled with joy, excitement and hope, but it can also be an overwhelming experience that no parent should face alone. This report shines a light on the real experiences of pregnant women across our state and reminds us that caring for parents’ mental health is caring for families as a whole. I thank Governor Hochul for continuing to build a system that listens, supports and uplifts every person giving birth during this important stage of life.”

In addition to the report, OMH made $850,000 available to help OBGYN and family medicine practices provide behavioral health support to their patients — a recommendation included in the maternal mental health report. Secured by Governor Hochul as part of the FY 2026 State Budget, the funding will provide up to 17 awards statewide to expand the psychiatric collaborative care model at these practices, helping them to increase perinatal depression screening and treatment to decrease racial disparities in this care.

OMH is also hosting two virtual roundtable discussions focused on reducing the stigma around maternal mental health. Hosted in collaboration with Behavioral Health News, the roundtable discussions include one on Nov. 13 to explore the stigma around maternal mental health, and another on Nov. 20 covering the support programs and solutions available to help pregnant women.

As part of an FY 2024 Budget initiative, OMH convened the workgroup and developed recommendations for addressing perinatal and postpartum mood and anxiety disorders. The workgroup gathered information from subject matter experts and individuals with lived experience to explore the complex issues facing vulnerable, underrepresented pregnant New Yorkers.

State Senator Samra Brouk said, “The number one most common pregnancy complication facing one in five birthing people is a maternal mental health condition. As Chair of the Senate Mental Health Committee, I recognize that in New York State, maternal mental health conditions are the third leading cause of pregnancy-related deaths — that’s why I introduced legislation to create the Maternal Mental Health Workgroup, and got it passed in the State Budget. I am grateful to Governor Hochul and the legislature for investing $250,000 to support this workgroup and releasing this report to focus on disparities in care for postpartum mothers to help solve our maternal health crisis.”

Assemblymember Sarah Clark said, “Today's announcement is a crucial step toward improving maternal mental health outcomes across our state. When I championed legislation for a maternal mental health working group in the Assembly along with Senator Samra Brouk, this was one of the results we were fighting for, a significant commitment to understanding the challenges faced by the most vulnerable in our communities. Creating a clear plan ensures everyone going through labor and delivery in New York will be uniquely seen and supported and will have access to any needed mental health supports. As a mom of three, I know firsthand how mental health struggles after birth can be hard to identify let alone treat. We can and must do more for moms. Thank you to Governor Hochul for your commitment to this crucial cause.”

Nationally, an estimated one in five pregnant women experience perinatal mood and anxiety disorder during their pregnancy or in the first year postpartum. Approximately 75 percent of these individuals are not diagnosed or treated, which can lead to potentially grave consequences that range from high-risk pregnancies and poor childhood cognitive development to substance use, self-harm and even suicide.

These health issues strike especially deep among Black pregnant women, who are more than twice as likely to suffer a pregnancy-related death than their white peers. Though New York’s maternal mortality rate is slightly lower than the national average, Non-Hispanic Black pregnant women are about five times more likely to suffer pregnancy-related death than White pregnant women.

Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State is taking steps to improve maternal mental health and correct inequities. The state is developing specialized training for counselors staffing the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, so they can better provide compassionate care, support, and necessary resources to birthing parents who experience mental health distress.

The state also expanded Project TEACH so that a wider range of front-line practitioners — including therapists, lactation consultants, WIC staff, home visiting nurses and others — can provide mental health support to pregnant and postpartum New Yorkers. OMH has also expanded HealthySteps, an evidence-based prevention program that integrates behavioral health specialists in pediatric practices to address the social and emotional well-being of young children and their families, to incorporate 125 sites statewide.