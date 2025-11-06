Western Cape Mobility urges compliance with height restrictions on Bain’s Kloof Pass

The Western Cape Mobility Department has noted with concern the number of heavy motor vehicles (HMV) getting stuck on Bain’s Kloof Pass in recent weeks. In the past two months alone, seven HMVs have become lodged on the pass, causing significant disruptions to traffic flow and posing safety risks to other road users.

Bain’s Kloof Pass has a clearly marked height restriction of 3.68 metres, and heavy motor vehicles exceeding this height should not use the pass. Despite clear signage, a number of HMV drivers continue to disregard the restriction.

Removing a stuck heavy vehicle from the pass is a complex process that, depending on the nature of the incident, can take an average of five hours to clear. In addition, there is limited or no mobile network signal on certain sections of the pass, which makes communication and incident response more challenging.

The department is appealing to all freight and logistics operators, as well as HMV drivers, to strictly adhere to the height restriction. HMVs exceeding the 3.68-metre limit are advised to use alternative routes:

R44 Wellington / Hermon Road, or

Huguenot Tunnel (N1)

“We urge all heavy motor vehicle operators and drivers to respect the height restriction on Bain’s Kloof Pass. Ignoring these rules not only endangers your own safety but also the safety of other road users. It leads to unnecessary delays, costly recoveries, and disruptions to traffic,” said Maxine Bezuidenhout, Chief Director: Traffic Management. “Our traffic law enforcement teams will continue monitoring the route and will take the necessary steps to ensure compliance.”

Enquiries:

Muneera Allie

Head of Communication

Western Cape Mobility Department

Cell: 021 483 9483

E-mail: Muneera.allie@westerncape.gov.za

Mr. Ntobeko Mbingeleli

Acting Spokesperson for Provincial Minister Isaac Sileku

Cell: 021 483 0178 (o)/ 061 447 7851 (m)

E-mail: ntobeko.mbingeleli@westerncape.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates