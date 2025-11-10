Homes For Our Troops Presents Keys for Custom Built Home to Severely Injured Army Veteran

HFOT presents a mortgage-free home to Army SPC Noah Bailey in Spring Branch, TX, featuring numerous modifications for increased mobility and safe living.

SPRING BRANCH, TX, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Homes For Our Troops (HFOT), a national nonprofit that builds and donates homes for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, will present Army Specialist Noah Bailey with the keys to his new residence during a Key Ceremony on Saturday, November 15, 2025.Wounded while serving in Afghanistan, SPC Bailey will now have a home designed specifically for his needs. The single-level house includes more than 40 adaptations—such as widened hallways, roll-in shower, and accessible appliances—that will ease daily tasks and improve long-term mobility."Handing over the keys to a new, specially adapted custom home is one of the most powerful moments in our mission," says HFOT President/CEO Brigadier General (USA, Ret) Tom Landwermeyer. "It’s about thanking them for their sacrifice, restoring freedom, empowering independence, and showing our Veterans that they are never alone in their journey."Event Details:What: Key Ceremony for Army SPC Noah BaileyWhen: Saturday, November 15, 2025 | 10:00 a.m. CTWhere: 155 Red Rose Street, Spring Branch, TX 78070Media Opportunities: B-roll footage, Veteran interviews, and comments from HFOT leadership, build sponsors, and community members. Please let us know if you can cover this event.This inspiring event will bring together the public, members of the press, supporters, Veterans, and civic leaders from across the region to welcome SPC Bailey and his family to the Spring Branch community.Learn more about SPC Bailey’s journey here: https://www.hfotusa.org/building-homes/veterans/bailey/ About Homes For Our Troops (HFOT):Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) is a publicly funded 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, enabling them to rebuild their lives. Since 2004, HFOT has completed over 410 homes and has 77 projects underway across the U.S. Learn more at www.hfotusa.org

