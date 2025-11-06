Epos Direct Launches Smart Loyalty Rewards Module to Boost Customer Retention

Epos Direct launches Smart Loyalty Rewards Module—integrated EPOS solution to boost customer retention, drive repeat sales, and enable smart marketing.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Epos Direct , one of the UK’s leading EPOS solution providers, has announced the launch of its new Smart Loyalty Rewards Module, designed to help retailers and hospitality businesses transform one-time shoppers into lifelong customers.Fully integrated into the company’s existing EPOS systems , the new module enables businesses to create custom loyalty schemes, track customer behaviour, and drive repeat business directly from the till — without the need for third-party integrations or complex setup.“Our Loyalty Module empowers retailers to turn everyday transactions into lasting relationships,” said Manoj Jethwa, SEO and Marketing Director at Epos Direct.“It’s not just about collecting points; it’s about creating meaningful connections that drive long-term business growth.”A Smarter Way to Reward LoyaltyThe Smart Loyalty Rewards Module allows customers to earn points automatically with every purchase and redeem them instantly at checkout, across single or multiple store locations. Retailers can tailor the loyalty structure to suit their business — setting earning ratios such as £1 = 1 point or creating tiered reward systems for different customer groups.In addition to flexible reward management, the module provides comprehensive customer insights, helping business owners analyse purchase patterns, spending habits, and redemption behaviour to better understand their most loyal shoppers.Marketing Tools Built InTo support customer engagement beyond the point of sale, the loyalty system comes with integrated email and WhatsApp marketing tools. Businesses can send personalised promotions, product updates, and reminders directly to customers’ inboxes or mobile devices.The platform’s campaign analytics dashboard further allows retailers to monitor performance, refine their strategies, and maximise return on marketing investment.Multi-Store and Multi-Channel SupportIdeal for multi-branch retailers and franchises, the Smart Loyalty Rewards Module synchronises customer data across all locations in real time. This ensures that customers can earn and redeem points seamlessly, no matter where they shop within the brand’s network.“Businesses using our loyalty module see a measurable increase in repeat transactions and customer retention,” added Jethwa.“It’s the simplest, smartest way to reward loyalty while boosting overall revenue.”About Epos DirectEpos Direct is a global leader in electronic point-of-sale solutions, serving thousands of retail and hospitality businesses worldwide. Known for innovation and reliability, Epos Direct offers a range of products designed to streamline operations, enhance customer experience, and drive growth.For More InformationTo learn more about the Epos Direct Smart Loyalty Rewards Module, visit

