Love Kitsap Launches 'Stay Kitsap 2026' — Kitsap Tourism Leader Prepares for the Soccer Games in Seattle, Summer 2026

Love Kitsap launches Stay Kitsap 2026 — a countywide collaboration showcasing Kitsap for 2026 World Championship Soccer.

Affordable lodging, local charm, and easy ferry rides to the action.” — KKC

BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Love Kitsap Launches "Stay Kitsap 2026" — A Countywide Collaboration Powering Kitsap's Once-in-a-Lifetime World Championship Soccer Summer.

Love Kitsap, Kitsap County’s premiere destination marketing organization, proudly announces the launch of www.StayKitsap26.com — a dynamic, countywide initiative designed to position Kitsap as the premier home base for visitors traveling to the Pacific Northwest for the once-in-a-lifetime World Championship Soccer experience in the summer of 2026.

Just a short ferry ride from Seattle’s stadiums, Kitsap offers the perfect balance: close to the action, miles from the crowds. With waterfront lodging, small-town charm, and easy access to outdoor adventure, Kitsap County is the best place to stay for International Soccer Championship in 2026.

Stay Kitsap 2026 represents an unprecedented communicative partnership between Love Kitsap, Kitsap County, the Bremerton Downtown Association (home of the Official Kitsap/Bremerton Fan Zone), the Kitsap Economic Development Alliance (KEDA), the Port of Bremerton, and Kitsap Transit.

Together, these organizations are aligning resources, expertise, and creativity to ensure Kitsap County is ready to welcome the world. This collaboration showcases the power partners working together to build sustainable, high-impact tourism initiatives that strengthen local economies and create long-term community benefits.

About Love Kitsap

Love Kitsap is Kitsap County’s trusted destination marketing leader — a 501(c)(3) nonprofit uniting tourism partners through innovation, collaboration, and measurable results. Love Kitsap serves as the voice of tourism for the entire county through two interconnected programs.

A Countywide Strategy for Growth

Through early planning, collaborative partnerships, and data-driven storytelling, Love Kitsap and its partners — including Kitsap County, the Port of Bremerton, Kitsap Transit, KEDA, and the Bremerton Downtown Association — are implementing a unified tourism strategy that highlights every corner of Kitsap County.

From Bremerton’s urban waterfront and Poulsbo’s Nordic charm to Bainbridge Island’s art and culture scene and the coastal retreats of Kingston, Hansville, and Port Orchard, Stay Kitsap 2026 connects travelers directly to Kitsap’s most authentic experiences.

The platform serves as a single, centralized resource for visitors to discover lodging, fan events, outdoor recreation, dining, and cultural experiences across the County — strengthening the local economy and elevating Kitsap’s visibility on the global stage.



Kitsap on the Global Stage

As the Pacific Northwest prepares for an unforgettable summer of World Championship Soccer in 2026, Love Kitsap and its partners — Kitsap County, KEDA, Port of Bremerton, Kitsap Transit, and the Bremerton Downtown Association — are ensuring Kitsap County stands ready to welcome the world.

No organization has done more to elevate Kitsap’s tourism identity or unify its communities through creativity, collaboration, and measurable impact. The work being done today ensures a lasting legacy of economic vitality and community pride for years to come.

Legal Disclaimer:

