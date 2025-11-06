The Grease Company Urges LA Kitchens to Stay Compliant as FOG Rules Tighten in 2025

Grease trap cleaning by The Grease Company ensures safe grease removal and prevents FOG blockages in commercial kitchens. Professional grease trap cleaning in action, removing FOG and sludge to prevent sewer blockages and ensure regulatory compliance. A large grease interceptor designed for high-volume commercial kitchens, ensuring efficient FOG management and preventing sewer blockages. Cleaning a heavily used grease trap to remove built-up FOG and sludge, preventing fatbergs and ensuring smooth kitchen operations. The Grease Company’s grease trap cleaning truck, providing reliable FOG removal, grease pumping, and grease collection services for commercial kitchens.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Los Angeles County is stepping up enforcement against fats, oils, and grease (FOG) pollution as part of its ongoing effort to protect public health and preserve wastewater infrastructure. The Grease Company , Southern California’s leading grease management provider, is urging restaurants, hotels, and commercial kitchens to take immediate steps to comply with local regulations and prevent costly plumbing failures. County officials have strengthened inspection and permitting requirements, placing increased responsibility on food service operators to maintain their grease control systems.TGC warns that routine maintenance and proper disposal practices are no longer optional- grease traps must be routinely serviced because grease does not dissolve. It cools, hardens, and builds up over time, creating what experts call “fatbergs”- large masses of waxy grease that can clog entire sewer systems. They are essential to keeping kitchens open, communities safe, and Los Angeles County’s water systems flowing freely.Fats, oils, and grease (FOG) are a leading cause of sewer blockages in Los Angeles County. Studies show FOG contributes to nearly 40 percent of blockages nationwide. These obstructions can result in sanitary sewer overflows, sending untreated wastewater into streets, private properties, and local waterways. The Los Angeles County Public Works Department warns that FOG in sewer lines restricts flow, leading to increased maintenance costs, emergency repairs, and infrastructure strain. Municipalities spend millions annually addressing sewer backups caused by grease.Preventing FOG-related blockages requires strict adherence to local regulations. Proper installation and regular maintenance of grease control devices, with professional grease removal, are essential. Consistent cleaning schedules reduce the risk of sewer overflows and help protect the environment. Improper disposal of grease can also contaminate storm drains, rivers, and oceans. Communities are at risk when grease enters waterways, highlighting the need for responsible waste management. Timely maintenance of grease traps is a critical step in keeping water systems safe and functional.Managing FOG responsibly is a shared responsibility between commercial food service establishments and municipal authorities. By following installation, maintenance, and disposal regulations, facilities can safeguard the sewer system, prevent pollution, and contribute to a healthier, safer community. Proper FOG management supports infrastructure integrity, environmental protection, and operational continuity for all food service operators in Los Angeles County.In Los Angeles County, any facility that produces grease-laden wastewater is required to install an approved grease control device. This applies to restaurants, cafés, bars, hotels, supermarkets, and institutional kitchens. Grease traps and interceptors are mandatory, and proper installation and regular maintenance- including grease trap cleaning , baffle t repair, and safe disposal of FOGS waste- are essential to prevent sewer blockages and ensure regulatory compliance.Before installation, all grease control devices must be reviewed and approved by both the Industrial Waste Division of Los Angeles County Public Works and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. This dual approval ensures the equipment is correctly sized, positioned for accessibility, and capable of handling the facility’s wastewater volume. Approval confirms that both wastewater and public health standards are met, reducing risks for violations and protecting community health. Once approved, grease traps and interceptors must be cleaned and serviced regularly. Depending on the volume of FOG produced, maintenance typically occurs every 30 to 90 days. Failure to maintain these devices can result in permit violations, fines, emergency plumbing repairs, or temporary closure of the facility. Routine cleaning prevents grease from hardening and forming fatbergs that can obstruct sewer systems and create costly damage.Facilities are also required to maintain accurate records of grease trap servicing and disposal. Licensed haulers must transport removed grease to approved treatment facilities. Restaurants are advised to partner with a licensed grease trap cleaning company approved by the California Department of Food and Agriculture, such as The Grease Company, to ensure proper maintenance, documentation, and compliance with county regulations. Strict adherence to these requirements is critical for public health and infrastructure protection. Regular maintenance of grease control devices helps prevent sewer blockages, minimize environmental contamination, and protect local waterways. It also reduces emergency repairs, avoids fines, and ensures smooth kitchen operations.What are the environmental risks of improper FOG disposal? Improper disposal of fats, oils, and grease (FOG) poses significant environmental hazards across Los Angeles County. When grease is poured into storm drains or flushed down sinks without proper treatment, it can contaminate soil, rivers, and coastal waters. Even small amounts accumulate over time, creating long-term pollution challenges that threaten ecosystems and public health.FOG-related blockages can trigger sanitary sewer overflows. These events release untreated wastewater into streets, homes, and natural waterways, spreading bacteria, chemicals, and debris. Such occurrences not only disrupt communities but also pose serious health hazards. Municipalities across California spend millions each year repairing sewer lines clogged by grease, highlighting the cost-effectiveness of proactive FOG management.Restaurants, hotels, cafeterias, and other food service facilities generate high volumes of grease-laden wastewater daily. Without careful handling, this waste can bypass treatment systems and degrade the environment. Licensed grease trap cleaning and waste disposal services play a vital role in mitigating these impacts. Facilities are required to partner with approved service providers for proper grease collection, grease removal, and grease pumping. Using certified providers ensures FOG is safely collected, transported, and treated, reducing illegal dumping and sewer blockages.Effective FOG management is also very critical for operational continuity. Regular grease pumping prevents fatbergs from forming and protects sewer lines from blockages. Facilities that maintain logs of grease collection and removal activities demonstrate regulatory compliance and transparency during inspections. Routine maintenance minimizes the risk of fines, permit violations, and emergency plumbing repairs.Staff education is also essential. Employees should be trained to prevent grease from entering drains, scrape food waste into trash, and use approved filters. Understanding the importance of grease trap services helps teams maintain compliance while supporting environmental stewardship. Facilities should enforce standard operating procedures to ensure that every member contributes to FOG management goals.Partnering with a licensed grease management company approved by the California Department of Food and Agriculture- such as The Grease Company, ensures professional cleaning, safe grease removal, and proper grease collection. Authorized providers help maintain documentation, track service schedules, and guarantee compliance with county regulations. This proactive approach protects sewer infrastructure, reduces emergency repair costs, and safeguards local waterways.FOG management is a collective effort between commercial kitchens and municipal authorities. By following proper installation, maintenance, and disposal procedures, restaurants and hotels help preserve public health and maintain Los Angeles County’s vibrant food industry. Consistent grease trap pumping, professional grease pumping, and careful grease collection reduce fatbergs, prevent sewer overflows, and support long-term environmental sustainability.Take action today! Ensure your kitchen stays compliant and your grease traps function efficiently. Schedule professional grease removal, and grease pumping services with The Grease Company to protect your business and safeguard local waterways.Website: https://thegreasecompany.com Phone: (888) 697-8910

