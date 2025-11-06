Fastest-Growing Contract Consultancy Launches Massive Campaign to Expose Exorbitant Government Certificaiton Costs

Marina Nicola | Project Coordinator FEDCON, No Nonsense Contract Consulting

The FEDCON digital advertising aims to increase awareness through simple comparisons and reveal how other companies charge high fees

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FEDCON (FederalGovernment.info) announced its extensive digital advertising campaign which targets all major digital platforms. The initiative aims to boost FEDCON service awareness through simple and reveal how other companies charge high fees for basic government contract certifications and compliance services.The internal team at FEDCON describes its rapid business expansion as "scary growth" because the company has become an essential resource for users who need help with federal and state contracting processes. The advertising campaign uses various media platforms and targeted search ads and industry publications to help small and mid-sized businesses understand the high costs of WOSB and VOSB and HUBZone certifications.The executive team at FEDCON states that contract consultancies have exploited essential certifications by demanding excessive fees that are in excess of thousands for basic certification processes. The mass advertising campaign at FEDCON serves two purposes: it promotes our services while it also brings transparency to the market. The campaign aims to reveal excessive certification costs while providing businesses with an affordable and compliant solution. The company exists to support small businesses instead of making money from their mandatory compliance requirements.The digital marketing campaign will present side-by-side comparisons and educational materials and success stories from businesses that used FEDCON's technology and complete consulting services to benefit their businesses.FEDCON urges all government contractors to research them at FederalGovernment.info

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.