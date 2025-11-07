HalalStreet.co.uk Unveils Affordable ‘Global Listing Program’, Paving the Way for Small & Micro Halal Players

HalalStreetUK's Global Listing Program (GLP) launches in Malaysia, offering small Halal businesses affordable, AI-enhanced tools for global export.

...we will focus on lifting Malaysian Halal and Muslim products onto the global stage.” — Simon Suresh

KUALA LUMPUR, KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Halal Street, the UK-based digital hub connecting Halal-certified businesses with worldwide consumers and over 4000 distributors, today announced the launch of its efficient yet affordable Global Listing Program (GLP) in Malaysia.Having established itself in the halal export arena since 2016, this pioneering move strategically positions Halal Street UK and Malaysia, a global leader in the Halal economy, as the crucial entry point for micro and small merchants looking to explore global markets via its platform.Global Listing Program - GLPThe new GLP is specifically designed to simplify the complexities of international trade for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the global Halal and Muslim products sector. By offering enhanced digital storefronts, logistic support, and mentorship through trainings, the program aims to break down the technical, legal, and geographical barriers that typically hinder export growth.Global Market“The global Halal market is vast, but it remains fragmented. Our goal has always been to build a coherent global digital ecosystem,” said Simon Suresh, CEO of Halal Street UK. “Before we explore foreign markets that are beckoning, we will focus on lifting Malaysian Halal and Muslim products onto the global stage. Launching our GLP in Malaysia is a natural fit. We’re offering merchants the simplest, most cost-effective way to be seen and trusted by the global Halal consumer,” he added.Features & BenefitsParticipants in the program will benefit from features including onboarding, priority indexing on the www.halalstreet.co.uk platform, B2C promotions, and logistical support. The features also include specialized B2B matchmaking tools and access to localized marketing support tailored for key markets like the UK, Europe, and the Gulf countries.AI EnhancedCritically, the program introduces a groundbreaking and revolutionary AI tool—a world’s first for Malaysian export merchants. This first-of-its-kind export tool will enable merchants to communicate in real-time and close deals in any one of the many languages offered.Governmental SupportThe Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) provided stalwart support in leveraging digitisation to democratise the global Halal economy for Malaysian merchants.In addition, Datuk Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Malaysia's Deputy Prime Minister Zahid is quoted as saying “ (he) sees the ASEAN region as a vast halal market and aims for Malaysia to be the halal gateway to ASEAN. He encouraged Malaysian entrepreneurs to pursue international markets in addition to domestic sales.”PrequalificationHalal Street invites all certified Malaysian Halal and Muslim products businesses to apply for the pre-qualification to join the inaugural cohort of the Global Listing Program and leverage this new channel for worldwide halal and muslim product growth.________________________________________About Halal Street UKHalal Street UK is a premier online platform ( www.halalstreet.co.uk ) dedicated to connecting certified Halal businesses with global consumers and B2B partners. Based in the UK & Malaysia, the company champions the integrity and growth of the Halal and Muslim product economy by providing a trusted, easy-to-use marketplace and essential trade facilitation services at an affordable rate.🏷️ Hashtags HalalStreetUK #HSTUK # GlobalListingProgram #GLP # HalalExport #MalaysiaExport #MicroMerchants #SMEExport #DigitalEconomy #HalalEconomy #MuslimProducts #MDEC #InternationalTrade #HalalDiplomacy #GlobalHalalHub #ASEANHalalCouncil #MalaysiaHalal #HalalCertification #simonsuresh

