One Art Space Opens 'An Empire Fallen' by Al Diaz to Packed House in Tribeca

Exhibition Now on View Through November 10th and Exclusive Artist Talk with Al Diaz Set for November 6th

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- One Art Space in Tribeca launched its highly anticipated exhibition An Empire Fallen, a solo show by pioneering graffiti artist Al Diaz, to an enthusiastic crowd of collectors, curators, and New York art world insiders. The opening reception celebrated the legendary street artist’s latest body of work, which explores the fall and reinvention of cultural empires through Diaz’s signature fusion of text, symbolism, and raw socio-political commentary.A first-generation subway graffiti artist by age 15, Diaz rose to prominence through his groundbreaking collaboration with Jean-Michel Basquiat on the iconic SAMO© graffiti project, a cornerstone of New York’s late-1970s avant-garde scene. An Empire Fallen extends that legacy — a meditation on rebellion, language, and survival in an ever-shifting urban landscape.“Al Diaz represents the heartbeat of New York’s art underground — rebellious, poetic, and historically resonant,” said MaryAnn Giella McCulloh, co-owner of One Art Space. “The opening was electric. You could feel how deeply this city still connects to his story.”The exhibition, which runs through Monday, November 10th, 2025, continues to draw attention from critics and collectors alike. A special artist talk with Al Diaz will take place on Thursday, November 6th from 6:00–8:00 PM, offering attendees an intimate conversation with the artist about the evolution of his work from graffiti to fine art.Notable Attendees included: Al Diaz, MaryAnn Giella McCulloh, Mei Fung, Alexis Adler, Charlie Ahearn, Dr. Robi Ludwig, Bill McCulloh, Billy McCulloh, and Madison McCulloh.ABOUT Al Diaz:A fixture of the downtown art scene, Al Diaz (b. New York) began writing graffiti at age 12 and rose to prominence through SAMO©, the cryptic street-poetry collaboration with Jean-Michel Basquiat. His work has evolved into a multi-layered examination of power, consumerism, and cultural erosion, echoing the fall and rise of urban empires. Diaz’s art remains a powerful reminder that language and rebellion can be as enduring as paint on a wall.For more information about the artist, please visit: www.al-diaz.com ABOUT One Art Space:One Art Space opened in May 2011 in the heart of Tribeca and has been a distinctive venue for both museum-caliber and emerging artists for 15 years. Located at 23 Warren Street in Tribeca, New York City the gallery occupies a versatile ground-level space with a glass façade, offering natural light and an inviting view from the street. The gallery’s programming mixes storied figures in New York's art scene like Al Diaz, world-famous street artists like Shepard Fairey, abstract contemporary painters like Andrew Salgado, and an upcoming solo exhibition of work by Purvis Young, whose paintings are held in institutions like The Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Whitney Museum of American Art, and the Smithsonian American Art Museum, as well as in the collections of some of the highest-end buyers in the art market. One Art Space’s mission is to create a place where the giants of art history and the visionaries of art’s future come together in one space.For more information, please visit: www.oneartspace.com IG: @oneartspace | F: OneArtSpaceNYC | X/T: @oneartspace

