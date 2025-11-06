Veterinary Neurodegenerative Disease Diagnostics Market Expands on Aging Pet Care and Advanced Testing

Veterinary Neurodegenerative Disease Diagnostics Market

Rising companion animal lifespans and demand for early neurological screening strengthen adoption of advanced veterinary diagnostic tools.

The market grows from USD 392.2M in 2025 to USD 886.8M by 2035, driven by imaging and biomarker testing advancements.” — Sabyasachi Ghosh

FRANCE, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Veterinary Neurodegenerative Disease Diagnostics Market is valued at USD 392.2 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 886.8 million by 2035 at an 8.5% CAGR. Growth is driven by rising awareness of cognitive dysfunction in aging companion animals and the rapid adoption of advanced imaging and biomarker testing. Clinics and specialty hospitals are prioritizing early intervention tools that improve diagnostic accuracy and treatment guidance.

Veterinarians and pet owners are increasingly focused on brain health as pets live longer, more enriched lives. Cognitive decline and neurological conditions in older animals are now recognized earlier, and diagnostics that support clear decision-making are moving into routine practice.

Why this matters

Veterinary practices are shifting toward proactive and personalized care. Diagnostics tied to disease staging, therapy evaluation, and ongoing monitoring are becoming essential to sustaining pet wellness plans. This directly affects service pricing, clinic differentiation, and referral patterns. For suppliers, recurring consumable use and high-value imaging workflows create stable and expanding revenue opportunities.

Fast Facts

• Market value 2025: USD 392.2M

• Forecast value 2035: USD 886.8M

• CAGR (2025–2035): 8.5%

• Top product segment: Consumables (58% share in 2025)

• Leading test type: Imaging (42% share in 2025)

• Regional growth hubs: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe

• Source leader: Data not disclosed in client file.

What is winning, and why

Pet owners increasingly seek clear diagnoses, treatment guidance, and progress tracking. Clinics with in-house imaging and validated biomarker workflows are setting new standards for neurological care.

• Product leader: Consumables win due to repeat use and compatibility across workflows.

• Test type leader: Imaging leads because it enables precise structural assessment for early and accurate diagnosis.

• Animal type leader: Companion animals dominate as owners invest more in preventive and senior-life veterinary care.

Where to play (channels and regions)

Channels:

Channel share by distribution is Data not disclosed in client file. However, growth is concentrated in veterinary hospitals, specialty neurology centers, and reference diagnostic laboratories expanding advanced service menus.

Priority Regions and Countries

• China (11.5% CAGR): Rising pet ownership and adoption of advanced imaging in larger clinics.

• India (10.6% CAGR): Expanding veterinary infrastructure and rapid adoption of digital radiology.

• Germany (9.8% CAGR): Strong specialty hospital ecosystem and genetic testing integration.

• United Kingdom (8.1% CAGR): Referral-based neurology services and portable imaging systems.

• United States (7.2% CAGR): AI-enabled imaging workflows and biomarker-based preventive care.

What teams should do next

R&D

• Prioritize biomarker panels validated for early-stage disease.

• Improve compatibility between imaging platforms and analytic software.

• Develop minimally invasive sample collection workflows.

Marketing and Sales

• Equip veterinarians with client education materials explaining cognitive decline symptoms.

• Position diagnostics as part of senior pet wellness screening programs.

• Target specialty neurology practices and hospital networks for early uptake.

Regulatory and QA

• Standardize biomarker interpretation thresholds across labs.

• Ensure documentation aligns with veterinary neurology association guidelines.

• Support clinician training to reduce interpretation variability.

Sourcing

• Secure stable supply for assay reagents tied to consumables demand.

• Evaluate contract manufacturing options to maintain cost efficiency.

• Build supplier transparency for imaging hardware components.

Three quick plays this quarter

• Launch senior-pet screening awareness campaigns in top referral clinics.

• Offer bundled imaging plus biomarker testing packages for diagnostic labs.

• Pilot tele-neurology case review services with specialty hospitals.

The take

Veterinary neurodiagnostics is shifting from specialty-only to standard practice as pets live longer and neurologic awareness rises. Clinics that pair high-accuracy tools with clear communication deepen trust and strengthen long-term care relationships. Suppliers that focus on usability, reliability, and workflow integration will capture durable share as early detection becomes an expected part of companion animal health.

