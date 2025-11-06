Equality, diversity and inclusion – a new strategy for meaningful change in the solicitor profession

The strategy forms a key part of the Law Society’s 2025-2028 corporate strategy and aims to build a more diverse, more open and inclusive profession.

Our new EDI strategy is about turning our ambition into action. It will focus on achieving greater impact and outcomes.

It’s built to deliver meaningful, lasting change to support and advocate for our members. We will:

strengthen diversity in senior leadership

support disabled solicitors

build more inclusive workplace cultures

The society we serve has evolved and diversified since we were founded 200 years ago and so must our profession.

It’s vital that people from all backgrounds have the opportunity to join the profession and succeed as solicitors because, like you, we believe that a diverse and inclusive profession is resilient and impactful.

Alongside our members, we will:

conduct impactful research to provide insights for action

develop best practice guidance and practical resources with our members for firms and in-house teams

spotlight diverse leaders to inspire the next generation of solicitors

Our president, Mark Evans said:

“For two centuries, the Law Society has championed solicitors and their role in upholding justice. We’ve stood alongside the profession in its fight for equality, while trailblazing solicitors paved the way for greater inclusion.

“Yet, inequality and bias continue to shape career paths. Women, minority ethnic, LGBTQ+ and disabled solicitors still face barriers to senior roles. Disabled solicitors remain underrepresented. And too often, workplace cultures leave people feeling like they can’t bring their best selves to work.

“We are committed to building a more inclusive profession – because when we do, everyone benefits.”

“At the Law Society we will continue to use our voice, influence and connections to build a more inclusive profession.

“But we can’t do it alone. We need law firms, in-house teams, and legal professionals at all levels to step up and join us.”

“Let’s build on the progress made and ensure equality, diversity, and inclusion become the foundation of our profession’s future.”