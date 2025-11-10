Lomar Launches First Dictionary That Explains Every Word – From Tolkien to Tech Slang – in 20 Languages

The icon and logo of Lomar, a dictionary with infinite possibility. Mithril definition: A screenshot of Lomar dictionary Rare Earth Minerals Etymology Lomar Dictionary, expert mode Definition of Attention Mechanism (AI term) in Lomar Dictionary in teen mode Definition of Singularity for Children defined with the Lomar Dictionary

PARIS, FRANCE, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LOMAR, the living dictionary for the modern age , today announced the release of its revolutionary dictionary app for iOS and Android, a dictionary built to define every kind of word with precision and clarity — from newly coined tech slang to ancient terms, literary inventions, and fantasy names.LOMAR’s founders designed the app as a “living dictionary” that grows with language itself. It uses artificial intelligence to track how words evolve, while keeping definitions simple, current, and consistent across 20 languages. Each entry combines meaning, usage examples, and etymology written in clear, natural language.Every Word, Clearly ExplainedUnlike traditional dictionaries that select which words to define and take time to add new terms, LOMAR learns and adapts. Whether you search for a brand-new term from artificial intelligence, a phrase from Tolkien, or a forgotten word from philosophy, LOMAR gives you a definition that makes sense.Each entry includes:- A clear definition written for understanding, not complexity.- Practical examples of real usage.- A concise, human explanation of word origins and history.LOMAR bridges the gap between learning and comprehension by removing the usual friction: no jargon, no complex abbreviations, no academic fog.Four Levels of UnderstandingEvery word in LOMAR can be viewed through four adjustable lenses of clarity: Child, Teen, Adult, and Expert.A young learner might see a simple explanation and a visual aid. A researcher can toggle instantly to an advanced version with precise context and further depth. This adaptive structure makes LOMAR useful to everyone from schoolchildren to scholars.“Understanding shouldn’t depend on age or background,” said co-founder Tony Loeb. “LOMAR adapts to you. The same word can be explained like a teacher to a child, or like a scholar to an expert, always with the same goal: real comprehension.”A Dictionary That Speaks 20 LanguagesLOMAR is designed for a multilingual world. Each language has been carefully crafted by native editors to preserve tone, culture, and natural rhythm.English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Danish, Swedish, Hebrew, Dutch, Norwegian, Portuguese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, Russian, Hungarian, Greek, Finnish, Gaelic, Arabic, Romani.Where Understanding BeginsLOMAR’s vision is simple: every word should be understandable to everyone.From science to storytelling, from everyday speech to specialized jargon, LOMAR brings meaning back to its purpose, to help people think clearly and learn faster.“Language evolves every second,” said co-founder Martin Soler. “Our dictionary evolves with it. Whether it’s a meme, a myth, or a new branch of mathematics, LOMAR can define it clearly and explain the etymology.”About LOMARLOMAR is a living dictionary built by Tony Loeb, Martin Soler, and Arthur Roussel to make knowledge universally clear, the name is a mashup of the names of the founders. It was designed to combining linguistic simplicity and adaptive AI, LOMAR defines language as it lives across disciplines, cultures, and generations. Available now on iOS and Android, in 20 languages, with four levels of understanding for every learner.For more information, visit lomar-dictionary.com or follow @LomarDictionary on social media.

