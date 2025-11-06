Bioinformatics market to reach USD 58.1 billion by 2035 on sustained 12% CAGR

Bioinformatics

Rising genomics use and precision medicine propel the bioinformatics market at a strong 12% CAGR through 2035.

Bioinformatics expands from USD 18.7B in 2025 to USD 58.1B by 2035, supported by genomics research, clinical integration, and advanced data analytics.” — Sabyasachi Ghosh

FRANCE, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global bioinformatics market is valued at USD 18.7 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 58.1 billion by 2035, reflecting a 12% CAGR over the forecast period. Growth is being driven by the increased use of genomics in clinical decision-making, expanding sequencing throughput, and rising investment in integrated research ecosystems. Governments, pharma companies, and life science research institutes are working to standardize multi-omics data and unlock scalable bioinformatics platforms suitable for real-world clinical use.

As multi-disciplinary teams adopt next-generation sequencing and computational biology, bioinformatics is shifting from a specialized research function to a core enabler of diagnostics, precision therapeutics, and biologics development. The market is also benefiting from stronger cloud capacity, algorithmic accuracy, and structured public-private genomics programs in markets including the United States, China, and India.

Bioinformatics platforms and genomics workflows are becoming critical to cost-efficient discovery, faster trial enrollment, and higher translational success rates. For executive teams, the implications extend to productivity, portfolio diversification, and long-cycle clinical asset value.

Fast Facts

• Market value 2025: USD 18.7 billion

• Forecast value 2035: USD 58.1 billion

• CAGR (2025 to 2035): 12%

• Top product segment: Bioinformatics platforms (~37.4% share)

• Leading application segment: Genomics (~32.9% share)

• Largest sectoral contributor: Medical biotechnology (~42.8% share)

• Key growth regions: Asia-Pacific (India, China), North America, and the United Kingdom

What is winning, and why

Buyers are prioritizing tools that enable faster interpretation, interoperability, and direct integration with clinical workflows. Institutions are consolidating vendors and leaning toward platforms with multi-omics capability and cloud scalability.

• Product leader: Bioinformatics platforms, due to scalability in sequencing and translational research environments.

• Application leader: Genomics, supported by broader use in disease risk identification and clinical trial efficiency.

• Sector leader: Medical biotechnology, as biologics, cell therapies, and targeted drug pipelines expand.

Where to play: channels and regions

Channels:

Primary demand is led by institutional procurement across pharma companies, research institutes, CROs, and national genomics programs. Vendor consolidation, assured data security, and interoperability will shape long-term supplier performance. Direct-to-institution sales and ecosystem-based partnerships remain the dominant routes. Consumer or retail-facing channels are not applicable.

Regional focus:

• United States: Sustained 9.6% CAGR supported by NIH programs and precision medicine integration.

• China: 11.2% CAGR driven by national genomics policies and AI-enabled healthcare data frameworks.

• India: 11.8% CAGR supported by a skilled computation-biotech workforce and public biobank investments.

• United Kingdom: 9.1% CAGR with structured NHS genomics initiatives.

• South Korea: 10.4% CAGR due to national genome program expansion.

What teams should do next

R&D

• Prioritize multi-omics integration and clinical-grade variant interpretation.

• Develop continuous algorithm training workflows with verified data sources.

• Accelerate product validation with academic and clinical trial partners.

Marketing & Sales

• Anchor messaging on real clinical and R&D time savings, not feature lists.

• Target precision medicine centers, CROs, and oncology research networks for pipeline revenue density.

• Expand solution demonstrations and workflow onboarding support teams.

Regulatory & Quality Assurance

• Build compliance frameworks aligned with HIPAA (US) and GDPR (EU).

• Implement traceable audit systems for data pipelines and algorithm updates.

• Engage early with regulatory bodies for clinical-grade software recognition.

Sourcing & Partnerships

• Strengthen alliances with genomics labs, cloud infrastructure providers, and national biobank programs.

• Ensure vendor redundancy for compute and storage continuity.

• Develop mutual data-sharing governance frameworks to reduce integration delays.

Three quick plays this quarter

• Launch a validated workflow template for oncology sequencing analysis.

• Prioritize cloud containerization to reduce deployment friction and improve scalability.

• Expand customer success resources to support clinical and CRO onboarding speed.

The take

The bioinformatics market is entering a decisive maturity phase. The shift from data storage to real clinical interpretation is accelerating platform adoption in diagnostics, biologics development, and precision therapeutics. Success from here will depend on interoperability, algorithm transparency, and reliability across diverse datasets. Companies that align platform performance with clinical trust – rather than pure computational speed – will capture share and secure long-term embedded value across healthcare and biotech workflows.

