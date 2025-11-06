Gluten-Free Food Market to Reach USD 12.4 Billion by 2035 — Robust Growth in APAC, Europe, USA, and Saudi Arabia

CBD-Infused Skincare Market

Gluten-free food demand rises on health and clean-label trends, driving bakery and plant-based growth across key global regions.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global gluten-free food market is projected to surge from USD 6.3 billion in 2025 to USD 12.4 billion by 2035, registering a robust 7.0% CAGR. Increasing awareness of gluten intolerance and celiac disease is driving consumer shifts towards gluten-free options. Clean-label preferences and expanding retail availability are amplifying this trend, making gluten-free an essential segment in food innovation.

The expanding gluten-free segment represents a significant growth avenue for food companies looking to boost margins and repeat purchase velocity. Market penetration into convenience stores and rising e-commerce platforms are further accelerating demand.

Context:

Gluten-free food is no longer a niche for those with celiac disease alone. Wider consumer interest stems from perceptions of better digestion, cleaner ingredients, and improved texture innovations. These factors elevate repeat purchase rates and allow brands to capture higher price points. For executives, understanding shifting consumer needs and retail dynamics is vital for sustained growth.

Fast Facts

• Market size: USD 6.3B in 2025; USD 12.4B by 2035

• CAGR: 7.0%

• Top product segment: Bakery (31.4%)

• Form leader: Solid (58.7%)

• Source leader: Plant-based (63.5%)

• Growth hubs: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe

To access the complete data tables and in-depth insights, request a sample report here: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-26600

What is Winning and Why?

Consumers seek trustworthy gluten-free products that do not compromise on taste or texture. Clear labeling and clean ingredients boost loyalty.

• Bakery leads due to familiar formats and growing demand for gluten-free breads and snacks.

• Solid forms dominate for ease of consumption and packaging.

• Plant sources preferred for their natural, clean-label appeal.

Where to Play: Channels and Regions

Convenience stores remain the dominant channel due to quick accessibility, while e-commerce channels are rapidly gaining share with direct-to-consumer models.

• United States: Mature market, steady growth, convenience store stronghold.

• Germany: Growing awareness, innovation-driven growth.

• Japan: Rising health consciousness, clean-label demand.

• China: Expanding middle class, increasing gluten-free adoption.

• India: Emerging market with rapid urbanization and health trends.

What Teams Should Do Next

R&D:

• Develop texture-enhanced bakery products with clean-label ingredients.

• Innovate plant-based gluten-free sources to expand portfolio.

• Test shelf-stable solid forms for convenience.

Marketing & Sales:

• Highlight health benefits and clean-label messaging in campaigns.

• Expand presence in convenience stores and e-commerce platforms.

• Leverage influencer partnerships for trust and awareness.

Regulatory & QA:

• Ensure strict gluten content compliance for celiac safety.

• Update labeling transparency to meet emerging regulations.

• Invest in cross-contamination testing protocols.

Three Quick Plays This Quarter

• Launch a gluten-free bakery campaign targeting convenience stores.

• Introduce a new plant-based snack line online.

• Audit supplier compliance on gluten contamination controls.

The Take

Gluten-free food is evolving from a medical necessity to a mainstream choice. Brands that balance taste, trust, and clean labels will capture growing consumer loyalty. Success lies in combining product innovation with channel expansion to win weekly baskets and build long-term value.

Full Market Report Available for Delivery. For Purchase or Customization, Please Request Here: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/26600

Media Line

For analyst briefings or custom reports by product, form, source, and country, contact Future Market Insights.

Explore More Related Studies Published by FMI Research:

China Hair Dryer Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/china-hair-dryer-market

USA Hair Dryer Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/usa-hair-dryer-market

India Hair Dryer Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/india-hair-dryer-market

Cloud Kitchen Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/cloud-kitchen-market

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (FMI) is an ESOMAR-certified, ISO 9001:2015 market research and consulting organization, trusted by Fortune 500 clients and global enterprises. With operations in the U.S., UK, India, and Dubai, FMI provides data-backed insights and strategic intelligence across 30+ industries and 1200 markets worldwide.

Why FMI: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/why-fmi

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.