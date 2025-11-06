Antioxidants Market Size, Trends, Analysis by Top Key Players and Forecast

Antioxidants Market 2031

Rise in investment & product approval by regulatory authorities & surge in demand from the food & beverage industry drive the growth of the antioxidants market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global antioxidants industry was accounted for $3.43 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $7.37 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2031.Rise in investment & product approval by regulatory authorities and surge in demand from the food & beverage industry drive the growth of the global antioxidants market. However, disruption of supply chain and outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic hampered the market. On the contrary, rise in population and rise in demand from the pharmaceutical industry would open new opportunities in the future.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1829 The significant impacting factors include increase in demand for antioxidants in different types of industries, including pharmaceutical, additive, and food & beverages, and lenient government regulations such as EU organic regulations, which approved the usage of rosemary extract.Antioxidants are the vital ingredients that provide longer shelf life to food products and are used as vitamin supplements in pharmaceutical industries. The global antioxidants market is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to decrease in antioxidant costs, increase in investment & approval of antioxidants by many regulatory authorities, and increase in demand for antioxidants in food & beverage industry. Developed economies are trending toward natural antioxidants such as rosemary extract, creating new growth opportunities for the market. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to show growth in the demand for synthetic antioxidants during the forecast period.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/anti-oxidants-market/purchase-options According to the antioxidants market analysis, the market is segmented based on type, form, application, and region. By type, the market is segmented into natural antioxidants and syndicate antioxidants. On the basis of form, the market is classified into dry and liquid. According to application, the market is classified into food & feed additives, pharmaceuticals & personal care products, fuel & lubricant additives, plastic, rubber, & latex additives, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The European and North American antioxidants markets are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities during the forecast period. Increase in pre-aging problems, health issues due to antioxidants deficiency among African regions and in Asia-Pacific, and food safety concerns are key drivers for the antioxidants market growth. The U.S. and China contributed major revenue share, with China holding the monopoly in vitamin C production.For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1829 By region, the global antioxidants market size across LAMEA, followed by North America, is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period, due to several health & food problems. However, the market across Asia-Pacific dominated in 2020, holding around one-third of the market, as China is the largest producer of vitamin C.Major market playersArcher-Daniels-Midland CompanyBASF SEE.I.DuPont El Nemours and CompanyBarentz International BVKalsec Inc.Kemin Industries, Inc.Koninklijke DSM N.V.Nutreco N.V.Cargill IncorporatedAland (Jiangsu) Nutraceutical Co. Ltd.Naturex S.A.Trending Reports:Polyphenol Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/polyphenol-market Kosher Food Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/kosher-food-market-A06022 Catechin Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/catechin-market-A06590

