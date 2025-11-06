Make-A-Wish International Appeals for Help to Unwrap the Power of a Wish This Holiday Season

13-year-old Trinidad is living with respiratory failure and wished be a model.jpg 13-year-old Trinidad wished to be a model Wish child Trinidad with her wishgranters

Make-A-Wish 'Unwraps the Power of a Wish' to bring joy, hope, and healing to children living with critical illnesses.

HILVERSUM, NETHERLANDS, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This holiday season, Make-A-Wish International invites the world to Unwrap the Power of a Wish and help bring joy, hope, and healing to children living with critical illnesses. The annual campaign returns with a powerful message: every child deserves a childhood full of joyful experiences – and every wish granted helps restore that joy.

For children facing the pain, fear, and isolation of serious medical conditions, the festive season can be especially difficult. While many families gather to celebrate, thousands of children are undergoing urgent surgeries, enduring isolating treatments, and missing out on the magic of the holidays.

According to Make-A-Wish International, more than 10,000 eligible children are waiting for their wish this holiday season. Make-A-Wish International is calling on supporters around the world to help ensure these children don’t wait even one unnecessary day for the life-changing hope and joy that only a wish can bring.

Luciano Manzo, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish International, said: “During the holiday season, when joy can feel out of reach for children facing critical illnesses, a wish can turn waiting into wonder. When you support Make-A-Wish, you’re helping families find strength and giving children the chance to hope for brighter days ahead.”

The campaign highlights the lasting impact of wishes, supported by findings from Make-A-Wish International’s Theory of Change research. The data shows that:

92% of wish children report improved well-being and 90% feel more optimistic about the future

93% of wish parents say their family bonds were strengthened

98% of wish parents and children believe a wish is important for every child with a critical illness

One such child who has experienced a wish-com-true is Trinidad, a spirited 13-year-old from Chile, who wished to be a model. Living with chronic respiratory failure, she relies on a ventilator and uses a wheelchair, standing only briefly. Her wish was brought to life by Make-A-Wish, who created a day where she was celebrated not for her diagnosis but for her strength, beauty and vibrant personality. Surrounded by stylists and photographers, Trinidad radiated joy and confidence – embracing every moment. It was a powerful experience likely to leave a lasting impact on her and everyone involved.

Operating in nearly 50 countries, around the world, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 615,000 wishes to date, helping bring hope and joy to children and families when they need it most. Help grant wishes to children with critical illnesses this holiday season by making a donation at worldwish.org.

