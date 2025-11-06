Dune Buggies Dubai Private Car Desert Safari Private Car Desert Safari

Desert Safari Dubai Tours Launches New Seasonal Offers on Desert Safari Tours

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Desert Safari Dubai Tours , a premier provider of desert adventures in the UAE, has announced exciting Winter 2025 and festive season offers on its popular Desert Safari Tours in Dubai. The exclusive packages are designed to give tourists, residents, and adventure enthusiasts a unique opportunity to explore the majestic Arabian Desert while enjoying world-class activities, cultural experiences, and luxury amenities.The new seasonal desert safari offers coincide with major celebrations such as UAE National Day, Christmas, New Year, Easter, and other public holidays during the winter season. Visitors can now take advantage of specially curated packages that combine thrilling desert rides, traditional entertainment, and premium dining options - all at competitive seasonal rates.A Complete Dubai Desert Adventure Desert Safari Dubai Tours is renowned for providing a wide range of experiences that cater to all ages and adventure levels. Guests can choose from a variety of activities, including dune bashing, camel rides, quad biking, horse riding, and dune buggies, ensuring that every visit is both exciting and memorable. In addition to adventure rides, visitors can enjoy traditional Arabic entertainment such as belly dancing, Tanoura performances, and live cultural shows, alongside authentic gourmet dining in premium desert camps.“Our Winter 2025 and festive season offers are designed to provide guests with an unforgettable desert adventure, combining adventure, culture, and luxury,” said A. Ali, Business Development Manager at Desert Safari Dubai Tours. “We want every visitor to not only experience the thrill of the desert but also immerse themselves in the rich heritage and beauty of Dubai’s Arabian landscape.”Special Seasonal Desert PackagesThe new seasonal offers include options for morning desert safari, evening desert safari, premium desert safari and overnight desert safaris, allowing guests to choose experiences that fit their schedules and preferences. Families, friends, and corporate groups can enjoy private or group tours with premium seating and VIP services, including dedicated guides, luxury transportation, and live BBQ cooking stations. Each package is crafted to combine adventure, relaxation, and cultural enrichment, ensuring that every guest enjoys a personalized and seamless desert experience.Whether it’s adventurous dune rides, a leisurely camel trek, or an overnight stay under the stars, Desert Safari Dubai Tours provides options suitable for all types of travelers. The winter season, with its cooler temperatures, is considered ideal for exploring the desert, making these seasonal offers especially appealing to tourists visiting Dubai during the festive months.Commitment to Safety and QualityDesert Safari Dubai Tours emphasizes the highest standards of safety, hygiene, and customer service. All adventure rides are conducted with certified guides and well-maintained vehicles, ensuring guests can enjoy their experiences with peace of mind. The premium desert camps are equipped with modern amenities, comfortable seating, and professional staff to create a luxurious yet authentic desert atmosphere.About Desert Safari Dubai ToursDesert Safari Dubai Tours is a leading provider of premium desert experiences in Dubai, offering a wide range of adventure, cultural, and luxury desert tours. With years of experience and a commitment to excellence, the company has become a trusted choice for tourists, residents, and corporate groups seeking unique and memorable desert experiences. Their offerings include morning, evening, premium and overnight desert safaris, private desert camp hires, VIP packages, and tailor-made private desert setup tours to suit individual preferences.For media inquiries or bookings:Contact: A. Ali, Business Development ManagerPhone: +971-56-169-6656Email: booking@desertsafaritour.aeWebsite: https://desertsafaritour.ae/ Location: Nakhlat Jumeira, Dubai, UAEGoogle Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/2TDoH2prwSDvXmWc9

