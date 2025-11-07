Phenolic Resins Market CAGR to be at 7.3% from 2025 to 2029 | $19.69 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Phenolic Resins Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Phenolic Resins Market?

In recent times, the market size of phenolic resins has seen significant growth. Its size is expected to grow from $14.17 billion in 2024 to $14.88 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include the expansion of the automotive and construction sectors, the demand for long-lasting and fire-resistant materials, growth in the electrical and electronics industry, regulations for fire safety, and the development of composite materials.

Expectations for the phenolic resins market predict a significant surge in the coming years, with predicted growth reaching $19.69 billion by 2029 and a CAGR of 7.3%. This expected growth within the forecasted period can be traced back to factors such as the development of sustainable and eco-friendly resin formulations, escalating use in the aerospace and aviation sectors, rising deployment in renewable energy solutions, advancements in bio-based resins research, and increased use in consumer goods and appliances, as well as customized phenolic resins tailored to specific industries. Future trends within the forecasted period include the production of bio-phenolic resins from lignin and biomass, innovative composite materials incorporating phenolic resins, fire-proof coatings and materials, the use of phenolic resins in 3D printing, and the recycling and upcycling of phenolic resins.

Download a free sample of the phenolic resins market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7838&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Phenolic Resins Market?

The phenolic resin market is experiencing growth due to the escalating demand for lightweight, environmentally friendly synthetic structures in the automobile sector. The automobile industry, which encompasses the designing, production, distribution, and selling of vehicles, is progressively utilizing lightweight materials to enhance fuel efficiency. The fabrication of lightweight tires, brake pedals, and other automotive parts frequently involves the use of phenolic resins. As per the US Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, a government body committed to establishing a clean energy economy in America, a reduction in an automobile's weight by 10% can boost fuel efficiency by 6%-8%. Moreover, the incorporation of lightweight materials in a quarter of the U.S. fleet could lead to annual fuel savings of approximately 5 billion gallons by 2030. Therefore, the rising use of lightweight materials in the automobile industry is fueling the growth of the phenolic resin market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Phenolic Resins Market?

Major players in the Phenolic Resins include:

• Dainippon Ink and Chemicals Corporation

• Hexion LLC

• Chang Chun Plastics Co. Ltd.

• Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

• Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd.

• Prefere Resins Holding GmbH

• Kolon Industries Inc.

• SI Group Inc.

• Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd.

• BASF SE

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Phenolic Resins Sector?

Major players in the phenolic resins market, including the REZIANCE brand portfolio, are leading in product innovation to offer dependable services to clients. The REZIANCE brand portfolio consists of phenolic resins and specialty solutions tailored for casting and industrial use. For example, in March 2022, REZIANCE brand portfolio was unveiled by ASK Chemicals Group, a Germany-based company specializing in industrial materials and resins. This brand portfolio features high-performance phenolic resins and unique solutions, catered to various sectors like friction, abrasives, refractories, impregnation, wood, paints, and coatings.

What Segments Are Covered In The Phenolic Resins Market Report?

The phenolic resinsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Resol, Novolac, Others Types

2) By Application: Wood Adhesives, Molding, Insulation, Laminates, Paper Impregnation, Friction Materials, Refractory Materials, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Building and Construction, Furniture, Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Resol: Low-Viscosity Resol Resins, High-Viscosity Resol Resins, Phenolic Novolac Resins

2) By Novolac: Liquid Novolac Resins, Solid Novolac Resins, Thermosetting Novolac Resins

3) By Other Types: Modified Phenolic Resins, Bakelite Resins, Phenolic Foam Resins

View the full phenolic resins market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/phenolic-resins-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Phenolic Resins Market?

In 2024, North America led the market for phenolic resins. The highest growth rate for the forecast period, however, is anticipated to be in Asia-Pacific. The phenolic resins market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Phenolic Resins Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Plastic Material And Resins Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plastic-material-and-resins-global-market-report

Barrier Resins Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/barrier-resins-global-market-report

Polyethylene Terephthalate Pet And Polybutylene Terephthalate Pbt Resins Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/polyethylene-terephthalate-pet-and-polybutylene-terephthalate-pbt-resins-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.