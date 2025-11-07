Pest Control Market to Reach USD $37 Billion by 2029 at 8.5% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Pest Control Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Pest Control Market?

In recent years, the pest control market has seen robust growth. It is anticipated to expand from a market value of $24.71 billion in 2024 to $26.66 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. This growth during the historic period is due to factors such as health risks posed by pests, measures taken to safeguard agriculture and the food supply chain, increasing urbanization and population, regulatory mandates for pest control, and the growth of the hospitality industry.

The forecast for the pest control market size predicts vigorous growth in the ensuing years. The market is projected to expand to $37 billion by 2029, escalating at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period is due to factors such as the implementation of sustainable and ecological pest control practices, increasing pest resilience against traditional chemicals, the adoption of digital surveillance and data analysis, plus the introduction of organic and natural pest control methods, complemented by the expansion of integrated pest management (ipm). Noteworthy trends expected in the coming period embrace remote pest control services and applications, the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning for pest forecasting, the increasing preference for non-lethal pest management, the regulatory focus on reducing pesticide usage, as well as collaboration between pest control and agriculture sectors.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Pest Control Global Market Growth?

Amplified urban growth is anticipated to boost the expansion of the pest control market in the future. The transition from rural areas to cities due to economic growth and industrialization is what urbanization is all about. It's essential to employ pest control in this process to curb and lessen the harmful impact of pests on public health, infrastructures, and environment. For instance, in April 2023, the World Bank Group, which is based in the United States, indicated that over half of the world population currently live in urban settings. This urban dwelling demographic is projected to grow to 6 billion by 2045, indicating a 1.5-fold growth. As a result, the pest control market is experiencing growth due to the continued urbanization.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Pest Control Market?

Major players in the Pest Control include:

• Asante Inc.

• Bayer AG

• Cleankill Pest Control

• Dodson Pest Control Inc.

• Eco Environmental Services Ltd.

• Lindsey Pest Services

• NBC Environment

• Rentokil Initial plc

• Rollins Inc.

• ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Pest Control Market?

The pest control market is currently being shaped by technological innovations. Several of these technologies are designed to lessen or prevent harm to the environment, including actions by humans that destroy crops and timed planting processes. For example, FMC Corporation, an American agricultural sciences firm, launched their new product, Coragen eVo insect control, in December 2023. This product utilizes a high concentration of Rynaxypyr active, allowing it to work effectively at lower application rates, swiftly and efficiently managing major Lepidopteran pests across various specialized crops. This breakthrough formulation offers increased convenience to cultivators by lowering the frequency of spray applications needed throughout the crop season, which not only saves time and money, but also maintains an environmentally favorable standing.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Pest Control Market Report?

The pest controlmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Pest Type: Insects, Termites, Rodents, Wildlife

2) By Control Method: Chemical, Mechanical, Biological

3) By Mode of Application: Powder, Sprays, Pellets, Traps, Baits

4) By Application: Commercial, Residential, Agriculture, Industrial

Subsegments:

1) By Insects: Ants, Cockroaches, Bed Bugs, Flies, Mosquitoes, Beetles

2) By Termites: Subterranean Termites, Drywood Termites, Dampwood Termites

3) By Rodents: Rats, Mice, Squirrels

4) By Wildlife: Raccoons, Skunks, Deer, Birds, Bats

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Pest Control Industry?

In 2024, North America led in the pest control market. The region anticipated to display the highest growth rate during the forecast period is Asia-Pacific. The market report for pest control encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

