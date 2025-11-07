Personal Care Ingredients Market to Reach USD $23.74 Billion by 2029 at 8.4% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Personal Care Ingredients Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Big Is The Personal Care Ingredients Market In 2025?

The market size of personal care ingredients has experienced significant growth in the past few years. It is projected to escalate from $16.18 billion in 2024 to $17.22 billion in 2025, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include trends in beauty and wellness, innovative developments in skincare and cosmetics, rising consumer preference for natural and organic products, expanding aging population and anti-aging products, and regulative measures implemented for ingredient safety.

The market for personal care ingredients is projected to witness robust growth in upcoming years, expanding to $23.74 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate of 8.4%. It's predicted that this growth in the forecasted period will stem from sustainable packaging and supply chain operations, an ongoing demand for eco-friendly and natural beauty products, the rise in popularity of personalized skincare items, the growth of the men’s grooming sector, and an amplified focus on mental wellbeing. Key future trends are anticipated to include products that foster a friendly microbiome environment, AI-based skincare suggestions, cruelty-free vegan ingredients, the use of nanotechnology for effective ingredient infusion, and the incorporation of CBD and hemp-derived elements.

Download a free sample of the personal care ingredients market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=4108&type=smp

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Personal Care Ingredients Market?

The rise in the young population is anticipated to fuel the demand for the personal care ingredients market during the forecast period. The escalating urge to maintain a good and presentable appearance propels the need for personal care products among the growing young population. To illustrate, as per the Partnership for Maternal, Newborn & Child Health (PMNCH), a Switzerland-based alliance dedicated to advocating and enhancing the health and welfare of mothers, newborns, and children worldwide, the global population of young people aged between 10 and 24 hit a record 1.8 billion in November 2022. Consequently, the surge in the youth population is likely to stimulate the demand for personal care products, hence leading to market growth in the future.

Who Are The Key Players In The Personal Care Ingredients Industry?

Major players in the Personal Care Ingredients include:

• BASF SE

• Ashland Inc.

• Solvay SA

• Dow Chemical Company

• Clariant AG

• Croda International PLC

• Evonik Industries AG

• J.M. Huber Corporation

• Huntsman International LLC

• The Lubrizol Corporation

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Personal Care Ingredients Market In The Globe?

Leading firms in the personal care ingredients market are introducing biosurfactants in response to the growing need for eco-friendly beauty care products. Microorganisms produce biosurfactants, which are natural, surface-active compounds with the capacity to decrease surface tension and improve the relationship between liquids and solids. For example, in June 2022, Solvay, a chemical company based in Belgium, introduced two biosurfactants, Mirasoft SL L60 and Mirasoft SL A60, which are completely biobased and biodegradable, made from rapeseed oil and sugar. These glycolipid biosurfactants are generated using a cost-effective fermentation method and are designed for a variety of beauty care uses, such as shampoos, conditioners, and facial cleansers.

What Segments Are Covered In The Personal Care Ingredients Market Report?

The personal care ingredientsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Ingredients: Emollients, Surfactants, Emulsifiers, Rheology Modifiers, Conditioning Polymers, Other Ingredients

2) By Source: Natural Ingredients, Synthetic Ingredients

3) By Application: Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Cosmetics, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Emollients: Natural Emollients, Synthetic Emollients, Esters and Fatty Acids

2) By Surfactants: Anionic Surfactants, Cationic Surfactants, Nonionic Surfactants, Amphoteric Surfactants

3) By Emulsifiers: Plant-Based Emulsifiers, Synthetic Emulsifiers, Natural Waxes and Gums

4) By Rheology Modifiers: Thickeners, Gelling Agents, Film-Formers

5) By Conditioning Polymers: Cationic Conditioning Agents, Nonionic Conditioning Agents, Silicone-Based Conditioners

6) By Other Ingredients: Preservatives, Fragrances, Colorants, Active Ingredients

View the full personal care ingredients market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/personal-care-ingredients-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Personal Care Ingredients Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the personal care ingredients market, followed by Europe. The growth forecast for this market report includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Personal Care Ingredients Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Face Creams Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/face-creams-global-market-report

Hand Cream And Hand Lotions Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hand-cream-and-hand-lotions-global-market-report

Luxury Bath And Body Products Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/luxury-bath-and-body-products-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.