Surface Disinfectant Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast to 2029

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Surface Disinfectant Market?

In recent times, the surface disinfectant market has experienced substantial growth. It is projected to increase from $5.31 billion in 2024 to $5.77 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. Factors such as infection control, healthcare facilities, food safety, consumer awareness, and regulatory compliance have significantly contributed to this growth during the historic period.

The market for surface disinfectants is predicted to swiftly expand in the coming years, reaching $9.03 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. The anticipated expansion in the forecast period can be related to the emergence of new pathogens, preparing for pandemics, sustainable measures, advanced formulations, as well as global trading and travel. Key trends during the proposed period are green disinfectants, consistent monitoring of surfaces, antiviral surface treatments, advances in AI and robotics, and UV disinfection.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Surface Disinfectant Global Market Growth?

The growth of the surface disinfectant market is predicted to be accelerated by the surge in e-commerce. E-commerce, defined as the digital trading of goods and services, owes its increase to several elements such as ease of use, broader choice, and the impact of social media. Surface disinfectants play a crucial role in e-commerce's expansion as they ensure the sanitization and safety of commodities throughout their storage, handling, and delivery, thereby boosting customer trust and fostering online shopping. For example, in May 2024, data from the United States Census Bureau, a governmental agency in the US, showed that the total retail e-commerce sales in the U.S. hit around $289.2 billion, a 2.1% rise of 0.7% from quarter four of 2023, during the first quarter of 2024. Thus, the burgeoning e-commerce sector is fuelling the demand for the surface disinfectant market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Surface Disinfectant Market?

Major players in the Surface Disinfectant include:

• 3M Company

• Cantel Medical Corporation

• The Clorox Company

• Johnson & Johnson

• Procter & Gamble

• Ecolab Inc.

• Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

• Metrex Research LLC

• Acuro Organics Limited

• Medline Industries Inc.

What Are The Top Trends In The Surface Disinfectant Industry?

The progress in technology is a main trend within the surface disinfectant market. Key players are employing advanced tactics such as pulsed UV light to eradicate dangerous microorganisms from surfaces. This unique technology can effectively sanitize numerous surfaces often found in laboratories. Quick, powerful bursts of broad-spectrum radiation offer instant, intense radiation, resulting in superior microbial decontamination compared to traditional UV systems. For instance, SC Johnson, a US-based company known for their household cleaning products, unveiled a new set of disinfectant products within the FamilyGuard Brand in May 2023. The lineup features the FamilyGuard Brand Disinfectant Spray, suitable for over 100 surfaces, and the FamilyGuard Brand Disinfectant Cleaner, made specifically for homes with children and pets. Both products are crafted to wipe out 99.9% of germs, including those responsible for COVID-19 and the H1N1 virus.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Surface Disinfectant Market Report?

The surface disinfectantmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Form: Wipes, Liquid, Spray

2) By Composition: Alcohols, Chlorine Compounds, Quaternary Ammonium Compounds, Hydrogen Peroxide, Peracetic Acid

3) By End-User: Healthcare, Hospitality, Food And Beverage, Residential

Subsegments:

1) By Wipes: Pre-Moistened Disinfectant Wipes, Multi-Surface Disinfectant Wipes, Antimicrobial Wipes

2) By Liquid: Concentrated Liquid Disinfectants, Ready-to-Use Liquid Disinfectants, Disinfectant Solutions for Industrial Use

3) By Spray: Trigger Spray Disinfectants, Aerosol Disinfectant Sprays, Fogging Disinfectant Sprays

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Surface Disinfectant Industry?

In 2024, North America led the market share for surface disinfectants. It is anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region will witness the most rapid growth in the projected period. The surface disinfectant market report encompasses the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

