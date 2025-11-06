LR to provide new construction services to BAE Systems Australia’s frigates for Royal Australian Navy

Tracey Clavell, Head of Supply Chain – Acquisition, BAE Systems Maritime Australia (centre) and Steve McDowall, Director of Naval Business Australasia, Lloyd’s Register at the contract signing at Indo Pacific 2025. Members of LR's Naval Business team and BAE Systems Maritime Australia staff at the contract signing at Indo Pacific 2025.

The contract builds on a five-year partnership to deliver three new vessels to the Royal Australian Navy.

We are honoured to be contracted to deliver Naval Classification services for the first three ships in this strategic programme for the Royal Australian Navy and the Australian Department of Defence.” — Steve McDowall, Director of Naval Business Australasia, Lloyd’s Register

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lloyd’s Register (LR) has been awarded a contract from BAE Systems Maritime Australia (BAESMA) for Naval Classification New Construction Services for the first three Royal Australian Navy Hunter class frigates. The Hunter class frigates are based on the design of the UK Type 26 frigate and are being built at Osborne Naval Shipyard in South Australia.Under the contract, LR will ensure that the design and construction of the anti-submarine warfare frigates are compliant with LR Rules and Regulations for the Classification of Naval Ships.The contract will continue through to entry into service of the third ship and ensure all three frigates meet the requirements of international ship standards for quality, safety, and reliability to help protect Royal Australian Navy sailors.Working onsite at the Osborne Naval Shipyard, LR has been involved with the Hunter Class Frigate Program since 2020, bringing trusted and embedded knowledge of the project’s processes and procedures.BAESMA and LR are committed to delivering Hunter class frigates to the Commonwealth, with LR’s Naval Classification ensuring that the Royal Australian Navy has the capability it needs at sea.Andy Coxall, Delivery Director – Acquisition, BAE Systems Maritime Australia, says: “Partnering with Lloyd’s Register for the Hunter class frigates is a demonstration of our commitment to delivering world-class naval vessels built to the highest standards of safety and reliability.“At BAE Systems, our mission is to protect those who protect us. By working alongside Lloyd’s Register, we’re ensuring the Royal Australian Navy receives advanced capability tailored to its operational needs and the courageous men and women serving aboard the Hunter class can have confidence in the safety of their vessel.”Steve McDowall, Director of Naval Business Australasia, Lloyd’s Register, says: “We are proud to continue our close collaboration with BAE Systems Maritime Australia on the Hunter Class Frigate Program. Having worked together on this program for over five years, we are honoured to be contracted to deliver Naval Classification services for the first three ships in this strategic programme for the Royal Australian Navy and the Australian Department of Defence.”David Lloyd, Vice President Naval and Government Business, Lloyd’s Register, says: “The Hunter Class Frigate Program is a key element in Australia’s continuous naval shipbuilding objective and all in LR are proud to have been chosen to deliver our New Construction Naval Classification services in support of the design and construction of these highly capable ships for Australia’s Navy.”

