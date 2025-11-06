South Africa's President, Cyril Ramaphosa leads global leaders at Global Citizen Now Johannesburg on 21 November

Global Citizen Now Johannesburg unites presidents, global leaders, artists and investors to accelerate renewable energy access across Africa ahead of the G20.

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Citizen, the world’s largest movement to end extreme poverty, today announced that the Global Citizen Now action summit will be held for the first time in Africa. Taking place on 21 November at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, the summit convenes world leaders in government, business, philanthropy, civil society, media, and the arts to drive urgent action to expand renewable energy access across the African continent.

Distinguished speakers include President Cyril Ramaphosa of the Republic of South Africa, President Ursula von der Leyen of the European Commission, President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre of Norway, Dr. Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, and Sipho Makhubela, Chief Executive Officer of Harith General Partners. The program will also include artists, advocates, cultural leaders, and youth voices, including Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, Mzansi Youth Choir, Pearl Thusi, and others. The summit will be hosted by actress, humanitarian, and Global Citizen Ambassador Nomzamo Mbatha.

Global Citizen Now: Johannesburg marks the key milestone of the year-long Scaling Up Renewables in Africa campaign. Launched by President Cyril Ramaphosa and President Ursula von der Leyen in partnership with Global Citizen and with support from the International Energy Agency, the campaign calls for coordinated public and private investment to accelerate Africa’s clean energy transition. The focus is to quadruple renewable energy capacity by 2030 to address the energy needs of the 600 million people across the continent who still lack access to electricity.

The campaign also contributes to the World Bank and African Development Bank’s Mission 300 initiative, focused on strengthening energy infrastructure and expanding energy access to households, industries, schools, and health facilities. With Africa’s population projected to reach 2.5 billion by 2050, energy access remains central to economic growth, climate resilience, and shared prosperity.

The summit will also address themes aligned with the G20’s 2025 priorities of solidarity, equality, and sustainability, as South Africa hosts G20 proceedings on the African continent for the first time.

“Africa’s moment is now,” said President Cyril Ramaphosa. “Our continent holds the key to a sustainable and prosperous future. Through global collaboration and decisive investment, we can accelerate a just transition that brings electricity to our people, strengthens our economies, and supports long-term shared progress.”

“Africa holds immense potential for renewable energy and the world is taking notice,” said Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission. “This campaign was launched to unite global efforts and mobilise investment to expand access to energy and drive lasting growth. Now is the time to invest in powering Africa’s future.”

“Africa’s resilience and growth depend on building a diverse and sustainable energy mix,” said President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia. “Investments in renewable power can drive industrial development and create opportunity for all.”

“Partnering with Global Citizen for its first Global Citizen Now summit in Africa reflects our shared commitment to powering the continent’s sustainable growth,” said Sipho Makhubela, CEO of Harith General Partners. “Investment in renewable energy is both a strategic imperative and an economic opportunity for Africa.”

“Access to reliable and sustainable energy is essential to economic transformation,” said host Nomzamo Mbatha. “This summit is a platform to align citizens, governments, and investors behind a shared vision for a greener future. This is about enabling communities and empowering the next generation.”

“As world leaders gather in South Africa for the first G20 meetings hosted on African soil, this summit will be a defining moment,” said Hugh Evans, Co-Founder and CEO of Global Citizen. “We are calling for bold investment and action to deliver electricity to the hundreds of millions of people still living without access to power.”

Additional Programming: Reverse Power Panel – 17 November

Ahead of the summit, the Reverse Power Panel will spotlight Africa’s youth leaders who are shaping the energy future. Young innovators from the Scaling Up Renewables in Africa Fellowship will present solutions to government representatives and energy sector stakeholders. This session highlights the essential leadership role of Africa’s young population in driving the continent’s clean energy future.

