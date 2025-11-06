Minister Ronald Lamola congratulates South African Broadcasting Corporation on United Nations Correspondents Association Award
The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Ronald Lamola, extends his sincere congratulations to the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and its correspondent, Mr Sherwin Bryce-Pease, and videographer, Aaron Berbrick, on being awarded the prestigious Ricardo Ortega Memorial Prize.
The SABC was honoured as the Gold winner in the category for broadcast coverage of United Nations agencies and field operations.
Minister Lamola stated, “This distinguished award, conferred by the United Nations Correspondents Association, represents a significant acknowledgment of journalistic excellence on the global stage. For many years, the SABC, through the dedicated work of Mr Bryce-Pease and videographer Aaron Berbrick, has provided the South African public with insightful, accurate, and timely reporting on the deliberations and developments within the United Nations. Their work plays a vital role in keeping our nation apprised of critical international affairs and the multilateral efforts that shape our world.”
