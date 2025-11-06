Public Key Infrastructure Market to Hit USD 14.49 Billion by 2030 - Allied Market Research

AMR Logo

Rising awareness regarding data privacy amongst users is projected to open up new growth opportunities for the market in the coming period.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wide applicability of public key infrastructure due to growing number of cyber fraud attempts is expected to push the global public key infrastructure market forward. However, high installation and maintenance costs associated with public key infrastructure might restrain market growth.The global public key infrastructure market is predicted to gather $14.49 billion by 2030. The market accounted for $1.40 billion in 2020 and is set to grow at a CAGR of 26.5% during the 2021-2030 period.Segment Overview:Based on component, the services segment is anticipated to have the largest CAGR of 28.7% during the analysis period. The support offered by different services for the right functioning of software solutions will boost the market’s growth. On the other hand, the hardware security modules segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020 due to growing complexity of data security threats.Request Free Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14231 Based on deployment mode, the cloud segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020 due to increasing shift in deployment model towards cloud-based solutions. However, the on-premise segment is predicted to showcase the highest CAGR of 28.7% in the 2021-2030 period.Based on region, the North America public key infrastructure market accounted for the highest market share in 2020 due to adoption of various data security compliance measures by different enterprises of this region. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific public key infrastructure market is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 28.1% during the analysis timeframe. The extensive rate of adoption of public key infrastructure solutions due to the growing incidence of malware attacks is expected to play a huge role in the growth of the market in this region.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A14231 Key Players:Some of the key companies operating in the PKI industry are Thales, Entrust Datacard, Digicert, Manageengine, Microsoft, Hid Global, Google, Amazon Web Services, Appviewx, and VenafiAbout us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.