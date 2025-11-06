TJAAA Petition Surges Past 45,000 Signatures, 50,000 Expected by Weekend

Ghost job petition reaches nationwide momentum as economic crisis deepens demand for honest hiring and worker protections in the labor market.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Truth in Job Advertising and Accountability Act (TJAAA) Working Group announced today that the petition to end deceptive "ghost job" postings has surpassed 45,000 verified signatures from every U.S. state and territory, with momentum accelerating toward 50,000 signatures expected by the weekend. This rapid growth underscores surging bipartisan engagement, renewed Congressional attention, and growing media recognition of the job market fairness crisis.Support extends from 5,453 Californians and 3,039 Texans to 2,908 New Yorkers, 2,516 Floridians, 1,592 Illinoisans, 1,508 Georgians, 1,455 Pennsylvanians, and nearly 1,300 Washingtonians and 1,152 Virginians—as well as robust support in all regions, including Vermont (92), Wyoming (57), and beyond. This outpouring demonstrates that the harms of ghost jobs are recognized from large cities to rural communities and across all walks of life.Growing National AttentionThe TJAAA movement has attracted coverage from major national outlets including CNBC LinkedIn , and local media across the country, reflecting deepening public awareness of how ghost jobs harm workers and the labor market. News organizations have highlighted the bipartisan nature of the effort and the real stories behind the push for legislative action."We are witnessing Americans unite around a common-sense principle: job seekers deserve honesty," said Eric K. Thompson, founder of the TJAAA Working Group. "Support from every state and every district is driving real momentum for action—this is not a partisan issue, but a matter of fundamental fairness, trust, and accountability."Ghost Jobs: A Crisis in a Fragile EconomyCurrent economic disruptions, including the ongoing government shutdown, persistently high inflation, and widespread layoffs, are amplifying the damage caused by ghost jobs. Job seekers facing dwindling opportunities and urgent financial needs are particularly vulnerable to misleading posts that waste time, expose their data, and hold out false hope for relief. The misuse of applicant data for AI, sales, or marketing further exploits workers when public safety nets are under historic strain."Ghost jobs don't just stand in the way of honest work—they actively deepen financial harm in a moment of national crisis," Thompson added. "When government support stalls and families are hurting, transparency and respect from employers matter more than ever."Legislative Progress and Next StepsThe TJAAA would establish federal standards to ensure job postings are real, funded, time-bound, and honest. The proposal empowers the Department of Labor and Federal Trade Commission to enforce compliance, gives job seekers a right of action, and prohibits abuse of applicant data. With more than twenty congressional offices now engaged—and thanks to champions like Hugh Bayard and Congressman Henry Cuellar (TX-28)—the road toward meaningful legislation grows shorter with every signature.Call to ActionThe TJAAA Working Group urges Americans to add their names, share their stories, and call on policymakers to act. As the campaign approaches 50,000 signatures this weekend, every voice amplifies the call for honest hiring and worker protections.View the petition and the complete state-by-state signature map at www.change.org/StopGhostJobs and learn more at www.truthinjobads.org About the TJAAA Working GroupThe Truth in Job Advertising and Accountability Act (TJAAA) Working Group is a non-partisan coalition dedicated to ending deceptive practices in American hiring. It collaborates with policymakers, labor experts, and citizens to restore truth and accountability to the job market.

