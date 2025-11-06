Suneast Technology's New High-Precision 'Chip Bonder' Enters Market, Advancing Domestic Chip Equipment Localization

ONLINE SELECTIVE SOLDERING MACHINE SUNFLOW 3/450

SHENZHEN, SHENZHEN, CHINA, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Integrated circuit chip is the foundation and core of modern electronic information industry, which is widely used and has important strategic significance to economic construction and social development. With the continuous development of AI, Internet of Things, unmanned driving, 5G and other emerging markets, the chip industry will be the top priority of high-end manufacturing in the future, and also a new height of scientific and technological competition among countries.The manufacturing process of chip products is very complex and needs to be carried out with highly sophisticated equipment. However, the technical requirements of chip manufacturing equipment are high, the manufacturing is difficult with high cost. At present, most of the equipment is still controlled by others and depends on imports. To realize the localization of high-end chip manufacturing equipment as soon as possible, and to get rid of the long-term dependence of China's chip manufacturing on imported equipment, is the unremitting pursuit and mission of domestic equipment enterprises!The core industry chain of chip includes design, manufacturing and packaging testing, and the die bonding is an important process in semiconductor back-end process. The precision and speed of chip bonding directly affect the yield and production efficiency. As a leader in SMT industry, Suneast technology insists to do key technology innovation and focuses on overcoming the technical difficulties that have been stuck in the western countries for a long time. After years of precipitation and accumulation, Suneast technology has developed steadily, relying on its own strong R&D capabilities, introduced the semiconductor packaging equipment – Chip Bonder, who is committed to providing customers with more reliable chip bonding solutions, and help the development and growth of domestic chip industry!The chip bonder of Suneast technology is universal bonding equipment, which can achieve high precision and high speed chip bonding. Its strong suction and force control ability can be used for a variety of different chip bonding. It is equipped with a high-precision linear motor as the driver of the core motion module, installed a high-performance motor to drive the swing arm mechanism, adopts a high reliability motor to control the chip bonding angle, and uses the vision system to accurately identify and locate the chip position.Using mature technology application platform, new vision system and thermal compensation algorithm to achieve higher bonding accuracy. With new image processing units and structure, the higher bonding speed is achieved. The optimal overall structure and perfect system motion control guarantee the chip bonding quality effectively.The chip bonder of Suneast technology support automatically change nozzle, a variety of different glue supply method, multi-layer stacking material, and system-level packaging and ultra-thin chip mounting technology. It can do ultra-small chip bonding and realize fast line changeover.Suneast chip bonder can be used for IC, WLCSP, TSV, SIP, QFN, LGA, BGA and other processes of product packaging, such as optical communication module, camera module, LED, power module, power element, vehicle electronics, 5G radio frequency, memory, etc. It meets the semiconductor industry to chip packaging precision, high reliability of excellence.The block of the international market on the development of China's chip industry has constantly aroused the innovation passion of Chinese manufacturing industry striving for hard work, independent R&D and self-reliance. With the steady development of domestic chip industry, Suneast Technology will continue to lay out the semiconductor packaging equipment field based on the advantages of its own technology R&D, and contribute to the nationalization of high-end equipment in the chip industry as soon as possible!About Suneast Intelligent Equipment Technology (Shenzhen) Co.LtdFounded in Hong Kong in 1984, Suneast technology established its industrial park in Shenzhen in 1999 and listed on the main board of Hong Kong stock exchange in 2000 (Stock Code: 0365. HK).The independent R&D products, like reflow oven, wave soldering machine , selective soldering machine, vertical oven, printer and etc has always maintained a leading position in technology, and provided professional electronic equipment solutions for many well-known enterprises at home and abroad.

