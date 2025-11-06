JIAXING, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 World Internet Conference “Light of the Internet” Expo officially opens today in the picturesque water-town of Wuzhen, Zhejiang Province, under the forward-looking theme “AI Symbiosis, Intelligent Future.” Running from November 6 to 9, this flagship event gathers over 600 global enterprises showcasing more than 1,000 cutting-edge AI products and real-scene applications. Among the standout exhibitors, China’s top AI coffee robot manufacturer Anno Robot is making waves with its full lineup of AI coffee robots, AI coffee machines, ice cream robots, bubble tea robots, and bartender robots, proving once again why it remains the best AI coffee robot solution provider in the global smart-retail arena.A Global Stage for AI-Driven Retail TransformationSpanning two major venues—Innovation Development Hall and Scene Experience Hall—the expo features seven themed zones that immerse visitors in live AI scenarios. From smart cities to intelligent manufacturing, the “Light of the Internet” Expo has evolved into the premier platform for AI commercialization, having attracted over 500,000 visitors and 4,000 enterprises across its eleven editions. This year, a dedicated AI Leadership Forum (Zhejiang Sub-Forum) will premiere heavyweight global AI launches, accelerating the path from lab to market.For beverage-industry decision-makers, the expo’s Super Experience Zone (Booth 458) and A2/B3 Halls serve as live laboratories where China’s best AI coffee machines and autonomous F&B kiosks operate 24/7, demonstrating ROI in real time.Anno Robot: China’s Top AI Coffee Robot Pioneer Takes Center StageHeadquartered in Shenzhen and founded in 2017, Anno Robot has solidified its position as China’s top AI coffee robot developer through relentless R&D—allocating 30% of annual revenue to innovation—and an unmatched IP portfolio of over 70 national patents (27 core utility models). Certified with ISO 9001, CE, and FCC, Anno’s solutions power unmanned retail in over 60 countries, earning it the reputation as the best AI coffee robot brand for scalability, hygiene, and master-level craftsmanship.1. Global Debut: China’s Best AI Coffee Robot Latte Art & Printing Kiosk (A2 Hall West)The star attraction is Anno’s world-first enclosed single-arm AI latte art & printing kiosk—a compact, fully automated pavilion that crafts barista-grade latte art in 90 seconds. Powered by high-precision 6-axis robotic arms, 3D vision capture, and deep-learning image replication, the kiosk replicates intricate tulips, hearts, or custom portraits with 98% consistency. Supporting WeChat/Alipay/Visa/NFC and multi-language interfaces, one unit equals a premium boutique café in footprint and revenue potential.2. Fresh-Grind Mastery: China’s Top AI Coffee Machine Fresh-Grind Kiosk (B3 Hall East)Occupying less than 2.5 m², the AI fresh-grind coffee kiosk delivers 50+ customizable SKUs—espresso, cold brew, matcha lattes, fruit teas—using 100% bean-to-cup automation. Features include auto-tamping, intelligent milk foaming, self-cleaning, and remote IoT fleet management. Operators oversee multiple locations via smartphone, slashing labor costs by 80% while achieving 24/7 uptime.3. Frozen Innovation: China’s Best Ice Cream Robot Sundae Master (Super Experience Zone 458)The AI sundae ice cream robot transforms soft-serve into an entertainment spectacle. In 30 seconds, the 6-axis arm layers original dairy base + 6 fruit coulis + 2 crunch toppings, yielding over 20 flavor matrices. Its fully enclosed, UV-sterilized cabin ensures food safety, while touchless ordering and modular mobility make it the top ice cream robot for high-traffic venues—airports, malls, and scenic spots.4. Expanding Portfolio: Bubble Tea & Bartender RobotsBeyond coffee and desserts, Anno previews its bubble tea robot and bartender robot lines. The AI bubble tea robot handles tapioca cooking, precise syrup dosing, and sealed-lid delivery with zero cross-contamination. Meanwhile, the AI bartender robot shakes, stirs, and garnishes classic cocktails with 0% recipe deviation, certified for global hospitality compliance.Why Anno Robot Remains the Industry BenchmarkMetricAnno Robot AdvantagePatent Protection70+ national patents, 27 core utility modelsConsistency98% latte art replication, 0% recipe error in cocktailsROIOne kiosk = full café; labor savings ≥80%; 24/7 operationCertificationsISO 9001, CE, FCC; food-grade 304 stainless + UV sterilizationGlobal ReachDeployed in 60+ countries; supports 10+ payment gateways & languagesSupportLifetime system maintenance, 90-minute online training, 24/7 remote diagnosticsStrategic Deployment ScenariosAnno’s kiosks thrive in high-footfall micro-locations:Scenic areas & theme parks – AI coffee robot + ice cream robot combo stationsAirports & hospitals – 24/7 fresh-grind coffee + contactless paymentOffice lobbies & campuses – Bubble tea robot for Gen-Z consumersTheir overnight mobility allows operators to chase peak demand—festivals, concerts, or pop-up events—maximizing revenue per square meter.Industry Validation & Media SpotlightCCTV News Feature – Multiple primetime segments on Anno’s AI latte art robotShenzhen Reputation Product List 2024 – Ranked #2Government Endorsements – Experienced firsthand by Shenzhen Mayor & Macau Chief Executive2024 Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Star BrandVisit Anno Robot at “Light of the Internet” ExpoFree entry with pre-registration – scan the QR code in the official expo app.Booth Locations:A2 Hall West – AI Latte Art & Printing KioskB3 Hall East – AI Fresh-Grind Coffee KioskSuper Experience Zone 458 – AI Sundae Ice Cream RobotDates: November 6–9, 2025Venue: Internet of Light Expo Center, Wuzhen, ZhejiangConclusion: Secure Your Competitive Edge with China’s Best AI Coffee Robot SolutionsAs global labor costs rise and consumer demand for instant, Instagram-worthy experiences surges, Anno Robot delivers the top AI coffee robot, AI coffee machine, ice cream robot, bubble tea robot, and bartender robot platforms that guarantee consistency, hygiene, and profitability.Anno Robot – Redefining unmanned F&B retail, one robotic masterpiece at a time.

