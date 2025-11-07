2025 TITAN Brand Awards Season 2 Winners Announced: Honoring Excellence in Global Brand Creativity and Strategy

2025 TITAN Brand Awards S2 Full Results Announced 2026 TITAN Brand Awards Call for Entries

The 2025 TITAN Brand Awards announces the winners of Season 2, celebrating outstanding achievements in brand creativity, identity, and strategy worldwide.

Each honoree has demonstrated how creativity and vision can influence brand presence, inspire audiences, and shape the future of branding worldwide.” — Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2025 TITAN Brand Awards proudly announces the winners of its Season 2 competition, celebrating outstanding achievements in brand creativity, identity, and strategy worldwide. This year’s program recognizes the vision and innovation that help brands strengthen audience connections, reinforce presence in competitive markets, and drive lasting influence.

Global Brand Participation

Season 2 drew hundreds of entries across 28 countries, showcasing a diverse mix of brand campaigns, rebranding strategies, branded content, and video projects. From independent agencies to multinational enterprises, submissions reflected the many approaches brands take to stay relevant, impactful, and inspiring in today’s fast-evolving industry.

TITAN Brand Awards Featured Winners

The program’s featured winners were recognized for their achievements in brand identity, campaigns, and strategy, including ROSHN Group, Chuck Studios, Compass Media and Commonal, COD RESORTS LIMITED, Shimahara Visual, UnitedSenses, ByDzyne Inc., SANAME, and more.

For the full list of TITAN winners in creative branding and advertising excellence, visit https://titanbrandawards.com/.

Judging Panel

Entries were evaluated by an international jury of brand leaders, strategists, and creative experts. Judging criteria include how well the brand itself was presented, the clarity of its content and brief, the originality of the idea, the overall impression and innovative qualities of the work, and the effectiveness of its delivery, ensuring recognition that demonstrates genuine achievement in brand creativity.

“The winners of this season remind us that great branding goes beyond visibility,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of the International Awards Associate (IAA). “Each honoree has demonstrated how creativity and vision can influence brand presence, inspire audiences, and shape the future of branding worldwide.”

Call for Submissions: 2026 TITAN Brand Awards Open

The 2026 TITAN Brand Awards is now accepting submissions. Entrants are encouraged to take advantage of the Early Bird deadline on December 17, 2025, with final submissions accepted until March 18, 2026. Winners will be officially announced on May 15, 2026, honoring the professionals and organizations redefining brand innovation and creative excellence.

About TITAN Brand Awards

The TITAN Brand Awards is an international competition dedicated to celebrating excellence in brand creativity. Open to agencies, companies, professionals, and creative teams worldwide, the program recognizes achievements in brand identity, campaigns, and strategies. By honoring both established organizations and emerging innovators, the award highlights branding work that stands out for its creativity, relevance, and measurable impact.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Innovation Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards, Noble Business Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate.

