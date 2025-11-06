Study examines increase in states banning prior authorization in private health plans for OUD medications

A Health Affairs study published Nov. 3 examined an increase in states banning prior authorizations in private insurance plans for opioid use disorder medications. It found that from 2015 to 2023, such bans increased from two states to 22, with variations in the scope of the provisions. During that period, seven states established laws prohibiting prior authorization entirely for all OUD medications, while the other 15 states adopted legislation that still permitted prior authorization under certain conditions. Of those 15 states, four transitioned from partial to full bans, and the remaining 11 maintained partial bans, with many broadening the scope of their prohibitions. Researchers said that future studies should investigate the effects of prior authorization bans on access to OUD medications, treatment outcomes and patient preference.

