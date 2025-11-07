Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market to Reach USD $16.51 Billion by 2029 at 9.9% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Carbon Fiber Prepreg Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market In 2025?

In recent times, the market size for carbon fiber prepreg has been expanding significantly. From a valuation of $10.43 billion in 2024, it is anticipated to increase to $11.3 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The historic growth has been driven by factors such as high demand from the aerospace industry, the trend in automotive lightweighting, usage in sports and leisure activities, growth in wind energy, and its high strength-to-weight ratio.

In the coming years, the carbon fiber prepreg market is projected to experience significant expansion, reaching $16.51 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. This anticipated growth over the forecast period is due largely to its growing application in electric vehicles, development of infrastructure in burgeoning economies, increased engagement in renewable energy ventures, elevated aerospace budgets, and the worldwide emphasis on eco-friendly materials. Projected trends for this period comprise the creation of hybrid composite materials, the application of automation and robotics in the manufacturing process, the adoption by the renewable energy sector, enhancements in manufacturing techniques, and its prevalent use in 3D printing.

Download a free sample of the carbon fiber prepreg market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9448&type=smp

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market?

The steady growth of the automotive sector is expected to fuel the expansion of the carbon fiber prepreg market. The automotive industry consists of the production and selling of motor vehicles. Carbon fiber prepregs are a preferred choice in prestigious automotive industries, racing cars and bikes, sports and leisure, and the industrial sector worldwide, thanks to their lightweight, temperature tolerance, chemical resilience, and superior structural and mechanical attributes necessary for vehicles. For instance, data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, a Belgium-based industry group that lobbies for car manufacturers in Europe, showed that around 13 million Europeans are employed in the automotive sector as of June 2023, accounting for 7% of all EU jobs. It also represents 11.5% of EU manufacturing jobs, summing up to an approximate 3.4 million posts. The EU annually manufactures 13.1 million cars, vans, trucks, and buses, signifying its strategic nature. With its high-quality ""Made in Europe"" products, the European auto sector is a global front runner, accumulating a €101.9 ($110.42) billion trade surplus. As such, the steady progression of the automotive sector is a key driver for the growth of the carbon fiber prepreg market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Carbon Fiber Prepreg Industry?

Major players in the Carbon Fiber Prepreg include:

• Toray Industries Inc.

• Teijin Limited

• Hexcel Corporation

• Solvay

• Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites, Inc.

• Gurit Holdings AG

• SGL Carbon

• Park Aerospace Corp.

• Axiom Materials, Inc.

• ZOLTEK Group

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market In The Future?

The introduction of innovative products is a significant trend emerging within the carbon fiber prepregs market. Major players in the arena are launching fresh and creative solutions to solidify their market presence. For example, in September 2022, the US-based Solvay, a producer of various materials, chemicals, and solutions, debuted their next-gen carbon fiber epoxy prepreg tooling material, LTM 350. This tool was created to provide substantial time and monetary savings for industries like aerospace, automotive, race car manufacturing, among others. The LTM 350 offers a quick and low-temperature curing process that can continuously operate at temperatures reaching up to 150°C, and it produces composite parts with high precision.

What Segments Are Covered In The Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market Report?

The carbon fiber prepregmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Thermoset, Thermoplastic

2) By Manufacturing Process: Hot Melt, Solvent Dip

3) By Resin: Phenolic, Epoxy, Bismaleimide, Polyimide, Cyanate Ester, Polyether Ether Ketone(PEEK), Other Resin

4) By End User: Aerospace And Defense, Automotive, Wind Energy, Sports And Recreation, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Thermoset: Epoxy Prepreg, Polyamide Prepreg, Phenolic Prepreg

2) By Thermoplastic: Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Prepreg, Polyamide (PA) Prepreg, Polypropylene (PP) Prepreg

View the full carbon fiber prepreg market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/carbon-fiber-prepreg-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market By 2025?

In 2024, Europe dominated the carbon fiber prepreg market. The market report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Diuretics Drugs Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/diuretics-drugs-global-market-report

Carbon And Graphite Product Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/carbon-and-graphite-product-global-market-report

Carbon Dioxide Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/carbon-dioxide-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.