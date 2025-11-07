Bromine Derivatives Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Bromine Derivatives Market Worth?

In the past few years, the market size for bromine derivatives has been reliably expanding. It is projected to rise from $5.09 billion in 2024 to $5.28 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%. The growth observed during the historical period can be attributed to the shift towards halogenated chemical, increasing demand in sectors such as electronics and construction, agricultural and veterinary uses, chemical manufacturing, and flame retardant applications.

The market size of bromine derivatives is projected to witness robust growth in the upcoming years, reaching a market value of $6.92 billion in 2029 with a 7.0% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This projected growth in the outlook period can be linked to an emphasis on eco-friendly solutions, shifts towards halogenated chemicals, applications in agriculture and veterinary demand, expansion in the oil & gas industry, as well as requirements for water treatment. The forecast period will also see prevalent trends like a rising demand in flame retardants and water treatment applications, increased health and safety regulations, further expansion in oil & gas drilling, along with pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturing.

What Are The Factors Driving The Bromine Derivatives Market?

The global escalation of the construction sector is anticipated to boost the growth trajectory of the bromine derivatives market. The construction industry includes the sectors of manufacturing and commerce involved in the creation, repair, refurbishment, and maintenance of infrastructures. The complexity of infrastructure construction requires the use of bromine derivatives due to their effectiveness with non-metallic construction materials like fiberglass-reinforced plastic (vinyl ester or polyester FRP), polyvinyl, and similar components. As per the records of the Office for National Statistics, a governmental entity in the UK, there was an increment of 0.8% in the construction output volume in October 2022. This was recorded as the highest construction output in four months at $16576.33 million (£15,248 million). Hence, the expansion of the global construction sector is a driving force for the advancement of the bromine derivatives market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Bromine Derivatives Market?

Major players in the Bromine Derivatives include:

• Albemarle Corporation

• Israel Chemicals Limited

• Lanxess Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Tata Chemicals Ltd.

• Tetra Technologies Inc.

• Jordan Bromine Company Ltd.

• Beacon Organosys Pvt. Ltd.

• Morre-Tec Industries Inc.

• Gulf Resources Inc.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Bromine Derivatives Market?

The bromine derivatives market is primarily being driven by product innovation. Major players in the market are invested in creating groundbreaking solutions to establish their dominance. For example, in September 2022, De Nora, a company from Italy that specializes in electrochemistry, introduced the MIOX Bromine Oxidant Solution System. This system, used in bromine production, enhances water treatment processes dealing with high concentrations of ammonia or pH – crucial for cooling tower applications. The system works by transforming a chlorine-based solution, generated on-site, into a solution containing bromine, using MIOX BOSS and an activator solution that's bromide-rich. This system is mainly used in cooling towers, where an alkaline treatment is frequently used to minimize corrosion. MIOX generators produce these oxidizing solutions through three basic consumables: water, salt, and electricity.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Bromine Derivatives Market Share?

The bromine derivativesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Derivative: Sodium Bromide, Calcium Bromide, Zinc Bromide, TBBPA, DPDPE, Other Derivatives

2) By Application: Flame Retardants, Safety Apparel, Organic Intermediates, Oil And Gas Drilling, Biocides, PTA Synthesis, Other Applications

3) By End Use: Chemical, Construction, Oil And Gas, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Sodium Bromide: Industrial Applications, Pharmaceutical Uses

2) By Calcium Bromide: Oil And Gas Industry, Brine Fluids

3) By Zinc Bromide: Fire Retardants, Oil Well Drilling Fluids

4) By Tetrabromobisphenol A (TBBPA): Flame Retardant Applications, Electronics

5) By Dodecyl Diphenyl Ether (DPDPE): Surfactants, Lubricants

6) By Other Derivatives: Brominated Flame Retardants, Brominated Vegetable Oil (BVO), Others

What Are The Regional Trends In The Bromine Derivatives Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in the bromine derivatives market and is predicted to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The bromine derivatives market report includes coverage of regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

