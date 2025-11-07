Biodiesel Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Biodiesel Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Biodiesel Market Worth?

The size of the biodiesel market has experienced marked growth in the past years. A surge from $57.91 billion in 2024 to $61.01 billion in 2025 is predicted, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. Key contributing factors to this expansion during the historical duration include increasing crude oil prices, environmental rules, fluctuations in fossil fuel supply, energy security issues, awareness and choices of consumers, and demand from the transportation sector.

The size of the biodiesel market is set to experience significant expansion in the coming years. By 2029, this market is projected to reach a value of $76.9 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. This predicted growth for the period is due to various factors such as global expansion of biodiesel production, focus on sustainable aviation fuels, mandates for biodiesel blending, advancements in biodiesel distribution, and sustainable agriculture expansion. During the forecast period, key trends include technological incorporation in biodiesel production, advancement in feedstock technology, strategic collaborations and partnerships, investments in biodiesel infrastructure, and maintaining biodiesel quality standards and certification.

What Are The Factors Driving The Biodiesel Market?

There's an anticipated growth in the biodiesel market triggered by an escalating demand for biofuels. Generated from renewable resources such as new and used vegetable oils and animal fats, biofuels present a more environmentally friendly alternative. The increasing environmental worries and a surge in interest in renewable and sustainable energy sources contribute to the demand for biofuels. Biodiesel, a type of biofuel, aids in reducing the carbon emissions of the transportation and other sectors. For example, in September 2024, reports from IFP Energies Nouvelles (IFPEN), based in the U.S., revealed that the contribution of alternative energy sources to oil-based gasoline and diesel fuels like biofuels, LPG1, NGV2, and electricity surged by more than 2.7%. Back in 2022, these sources made up 8.4% of the fuels used. Thus, the growing demand for biofuels is seen as a primary factor driving the expansion of the biodiesel market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Biodiesel Market?

Major players in the Biodiesel include:

• Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

• Cargill Incorporated

• Renewable Energy Group Inc.

• Wilmar International Limited

• Bunge Limited

• Neste Corporation

• BIOX Corporation

• Munzer Bioindustrie GmbH

• Emami Agrotech Limited

• Louis Dreyfus Company B.V.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Biodiesel Industry?

Technological innovations are influencing the direction of the biodiesel market significantly. Companies entrenched in the biofuel market are strategically focusing on crafting novel technical solutions to solidify their market standing. As an example, Crown Iron Works, a U.S. based organization renowned for its provision of oilseed extraction technology, refining units, and equipment, launched an innovative solution called ACRE - Advanced Catalyst Reduction and Economization, in January 2022. This solution, essentially a refinement in biodiesel process technology, utilizes an extra transesterification reactor to extend the residence period, thereby achieving stoichiometric reactions. Furthermore, it is designed to harness maximum potential from the catalyst for reuse. ACRE not only aids in catalyst reduction but also stands out for its energy efficiency, allowing biodiesel manufacturers to cut costs on steam and electricity. The incorporation of economizers and heat exchangers reduces fresh steam injection by making use of additional process heat. ACRE is one of the latest breakthroughs from Crown Iron Works. Hence, the evolution of new biodiesel processing technologies continues, aiming to heighten production by improving efficiency and reducing costs.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Biodiesel Market Share?

The biodieselmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Feedstock: Vegetable Oil, Animal Fats

2) By Production Process: Alcohol Trans Esterification, Hydro-Heating

3) By Application: Fuel, Power Generation, Agriculture

Subsegments:

1) By Vegetable Oil: Soybean Oil, Canola Oil, Palm Oil, Sunflower Oil, Other Vegetable Oils

2) By Animal Fats: Tallow, Poultry Fat, Fish Oil, Other Animal Fats

What Are The Regional Trends In The Biodiesel Market?

In 2024, the biodiesel market was dominated by Western Europe. It is projected that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth in the coming years. The biodiesel market report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

