The Business Research Company's Polyolefins Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast to 2029

Expected to grow to $489.26 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Polyolefins Market?

The polyolefins market has experienced swift expansion in the last few years. The value, estimated at $296.65 billion in 2024, is predicted to reach $328.01 billion in 2025, signaling a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. This surge during the historical period can be linked to factors such as industrialization and urbanization, evolving customer tastes, emerging markets, and a rise in the consumption of polyolefins.

The size of the polyolefins market is predicted to rapidly expand in the upcoming years, reaching a value of $489.26 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The growth projected for this period has been attributed to factors such as the use of biodegradable polyolefins, advanced packaging solutions, lightweighting, electric vehicle (ev) applications, and smart packaging. The forecast period will also see significant trends in biodegradable polyolefins, advanced packaging solutions, lightweighting, electric vehicle (ev) applications, and technological advancements.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Polyolefins Global Market Growth?

The polyolefins market is predicted to thrive due to the growing demand for packaged food. Packaged food, known for its time-efficiency in terms of acquisition and preparation, along with ready-to-eat options from grocery stores, increases the need for polyolefins, which offers packaging solutions that boast mechanical strength and cost-efficiency. This notable rise in packaged food boosts the need for the polyolefins market. For example, the National Center for Biotechnology Information reported in June 2024 that in Australia, the consumer demand for packaged food is persistently on the rise, influenced by integrated annual data from four leading supermarkets that own approximately 85% of the market share. Annually, more than 20,000 products are closely monitored and examined using a specialised Data Collector App, which underscores a strong upward trend in consumer preference for convenience, diversity, and quality in nationwide packaged food options. Consequently, the escalating demand for packaged food is fuelling the growth of the polyolefins market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Polyolefins Market?

Major players in the Polyolefins include:

• ExxonMobil Corporation

• Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

• China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

• Total SE

• Arkema S.A.

• LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

• Braskem S.A.

• BASF SE

• Reliance Industries Limited

• Borealis AG

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Polyolefins Market?

Leading businesses in the polyolefins market are pioneering inventive products like Stelora in order to address the rising demand for eco-friendly engineering polymers. Stelora adds to their existing polyolefin portfolio and emerges as a novel category of engineering polymer produced using renewable raw materials. It's engineered to provide a greener substitute to conventional engineering polymers like ABS and polycarbonate. For instance, in May 2023, Borealis AG, a company specializing in chemicals based in Austria, introduced Stelora to their current range of polyolefins. Stelora, manufactured from renewable resources, boasts several benefits over traditional engineering polymers; it demonstrates sustainability, performance, processability, and versatility. Besides, it provides high thermal resistance and low water absorption abilities.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Polyolefins Market Report?

The polyolefinsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Polyethylene (PP), Polypropylene, Other Types

2) By Application: Films and Sheets, Blow Molding, Injection Molding, Profile Extrusion, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Packaging, Automotive, Construction, Pharmaceuticals/Medical, Electronics & Electricals

Subsegments:

1) By Polyethylene (PE): High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE), Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

2) By Polypropylene (PP): Homopolymer Polypropylene, Random Copolymer Polypropylene, Block Copolymer Polypropylene

3) By Other Types: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate (EVA), Polyolefin Elastomers (POE)

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Polyolefins Industry?

In 2024, the polyolefins market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region, which is also anticipated to grow at the most rapid pace in the forecasted period. The market report on polyolefins encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

