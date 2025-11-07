Silicone Elastomers Market to Reach USD $12.99 Billion by 2029 at 9.3% CAGR

Silicone Elastomers Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Silicone Elastomers Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Silicone Elastomers Market?

The industry size for silicone elastomers has experienced robust growth in the past. Projections suggest an increase from $8.53 billion in 2024 to $9.12 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include demand from industrial and automotive sectors, the need for sealing and gasket materials, a surge in demand for medical and healthcare products, developments in construction and infrastructure, as well as consumer and personal care products.

Anticipated to see robust growth in the coming years, the silicone elastomers market is projected to reach $12.99 billion by the year 2029, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. Factors contributing to this growth during the projected period include advancements in automotive lightweight and electric vehicle components, innovation in medical and wearable technology, sealing solutions for renewable energies, industrial automation and robotics, use of silicone elastomers in the 5G infrastructure, and an increased consumer demand for silicone in the cosmetics industry. Emerging trends expected to further propel market growth encompass the use of liquid silicone rubber (LSR) in 3D printing, the development of bio-based and biodegradable silicone elastomers, self-repairing and shape-memory elastomers, versatile and stretchable silicone materials, silicone elastomers being used in soft robotics, and specially formulated silicone mixtures engineered for specific applications.

Download a free sample of the silicone elastomers market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6440&type=smp

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Silicone Elastomers Global Market Growth?

The surge in the automotive and construction sectors is predicted to fuel the expansion of the silicone elastomers market in the future. Construction entails the processes of fitting and assembling project equipment and materials. Silicone elastomers are extensively used in these sectors for engine and gearbox gasketing, power-train sealing, and battery modules, hence, their growth fuels the demand for silicone elastomers. For instance, in November 2023, according to Statistics Canada, a Canada-based governmental agency, there was a minor increase in the overall number of registered road motor vehicles in Canada in 2022, totaling 26.3 million. This represents a 0.3% increase from the previous year, translating to an extra 78,655 units on the roads. Consequently, the swift expansion in the automotive and construction sectors will spur on the growth of the silicone elastomers market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Silicone Elastomers Market?

Major players in the Silicone Elastomers include:

• Mesgo SPA

• Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

• Shin-Etsu Chemical Co.

• KCC Corporation Ltd.

• China National BlueStar (Group) Co. Ltd.

• Specialty Silicone Products

• ContiTech AG.

• Dow Corning Inc.

• Wacker Chemie AG

• Allergan Inc.

What Are The Top Trends In The Silicone Elastomers Industry?

Major players in the silicone elastomers market are paying keen attention to customer experience, pivoting their efforts towards developing innovations like elastomer blends. These innovations not only deliver an appealing aesthetic but are also effective. Elastomer blends are composite materials that merge silicone elastomers with different polymers or materials to improve certain properties. For instance, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., a leading chemicals firm in the United States, rolled out new silicone elastomer blends for topical use in April 2023. A fresh line of low-cyclosiloxane silicone elastomer and silicone resin blends are now on the market to serve the rising consumer demand for products tailored to various skin conditions. These blends improve the delivery of essential pharmaceutical components in topical forms while prioritising user comfort and experience. In compliance with shifting regulatory standards, they also back up pledges towards the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, especially the promotion of widespread health and well-being.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Silicone Elastomers Market Report?

The silicone elastomersmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: High Temperature Vulcanized, Room Temperature Vulcanizing, Liquid Silicone Rubber

2) By Process: Compression Molding, Liquid Injection Molding, Injection Molding, Extrusion, Other Process Types

3) By End User: Automotive and Transportation, Electrical and Electronics, Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Industrial Machinery, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By High Temperature Vulcanized: Solid HTV, Compounded HTV

2) By Room Temperature Vulcanizing: RTV-1, RTV-2

3) By Liquid Silicone Rubber: High-Consistency LSR, Low-Consistency LSR

View the full silicone elastomers market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/silicone-elastomers-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Silicone Elastomers Industry?

In 2024, North America led the silicone elastomers market. The strongest anticipated growth is projected to occur in the Asia-Pacific region. The market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Silicone Elastomers Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Polymerase Chain Reactions Devices Reagents And Uses Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/polymerase-chain-reactions-devices-reagents-and-uses-global-market-report

Waterbased Adhesives Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/waterbased-adhesives-global-market-report

Ethylene Propylene Epdm Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ethylene-propylene-epdm-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.