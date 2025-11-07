The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) & Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resins Market Size, Share & Trends Report

Expected to grow to $80.34 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) and Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resins Market Size And Growth?

In recent years, there has been a significant increase in the size of the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) resins market. The market is projected to expand from $48.62 billion in 2024 to $52.78 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include the expansion of packaging and bottling industries, increased demand for lightweight and recyclable materials, the development of the automotive and electrical sectors, advancements in high-performance resins, and stringent regulatory safety standards for materials.

The market size of polyethylene terephthalate (pet) and polybutylene terephthalate (pbt) resins is slated for substantial expansion in the coming years. It's projected to balloon to $80.34 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. This surge over the projected period is due to sustainable and environment-friendly resin formulations, rise in electric vehicle manufacturing, specially tailored resin solutions to particular applications, the need for impact-proof and fire-resistant resins, and growth in renewable energy applications. Key trends observed in the projected period include bio-based and degradable pet and pbt resins, adherence to resin safety regulations, nanocomposite and strengthened resin materials, intelligent and self-repairing resin technologies, and circular economy methodologies in resin manufacturing.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) and Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resins Market?

The expansion of the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) & polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) resins market is expected to be influenced by the growing demand for polyethylene terephthalate (PET) in the packaging sector. This industry, which focuses on the creation and production of packaging goods, is presently witnessing this rise in demand. PET, known for its clarity, durability, chemical immunity and lightweight nature, is an ideal material for manufacturing polyethylene packaging goods. As per a report by the International Trade Administration, a US Government agency, in May 2023, Mexico's international procurement of plastic resins stood at USD 41.52 billion in 2022. This situation opens up considerable possibilities for large overseas suppliers to market their products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Hence, the increased demand for PET in the packaging industry is fuelling the growth of the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) resins market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) and Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resins Market?

Major players in the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) and Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resins include:

• Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

• BASF SE

• Indorama Ventures Limited

• Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

• Toray Industries Inc.

• Koninklijke DSM N.V.

• Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group Co.Ltd.

• M&G Chemicals SA

• DowDuPont Inc.

• Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) and Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resins Market In The Future?

In the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) resin marketplace, the leading trend is product innovation. In order to gain a competitive edge, key players in this industry are focusing on unveiling new and innovative items that have a smaller carbon footprint. For example, in May 2022, SABIC, a chemical manufacturing company based in Saudi Arabia, introduced a new product, LNP ELCRIN WF0061BiQ PBT resin. This product, created through the chemical upcycling of PET bottles found in the ocean, could potentially diminish CO2 emissions by 14% and decrease cumulative energy requirements by 25% in comparison to glass fiber. It is a promising candidate for use in consumer electronics applications like computer fan casings, automobile seats, electrical connectors, and enclosures.

How Is The Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) and Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resins Market Segmented?

The polyethylene terephthalate (pet) and polybutylene terephthalate (pbt) resinsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Transparent And Non-Transparent Pet, Recycled Pet

2) By PET Application: Bottles, Films, Food Packaging, Other PET Applications

3) By PBT Application: Electrical And Electronics, Automotive, Consumer Appliances, Other PBT Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Transparent and Non-Transparent PET: Transparent PET, Non-Transparent PET (Opaque PET)

2) By Recycled PET: Post-Consumer Recycled PET (PCR PET), Post-Industrial Recycled PET (PIR PET)

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) and Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Resins Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region held the leading position in the market for Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) and Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) resins, with North America coming in as the second largest region for the same market. The report for PET and PBT resins market encompasses areas such as Asia-Pacific, North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

