Vector Control Market is Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 8.6% Through 2025-2029

The Business Research Company's Vector Control Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Vector Control Market?

The vector control industry has seen significant expansion in the past few years. Its market size is predicted to rise from $20.53 billion in 2024 to $21.67 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The escalation during the historic phase can be credited to factors such as urban development and population increase, enactment of disease control initiatives, heightened environmental awareness, the emergence of new infectious diseases, and a boost in application of biological control agents.

The industry for vector control is predicted to experience robust expansion in the coming years, with an expected valuation of $30.12 billion in 2029, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. This significant climb in the forecast period can be tied back to factors such as global health drives, the rising usage of genetic control strategies, enhancement of skills and training, and the progressive adoption of the one health approach, urbanization, and infrastructure growth. The forecast period will also witness major tendencies like integrated pest management (ipm), inventive vector surveillance, mobile and telehealth solutions, inter-sector partnerships, and community-oriented approaches.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Vector Control Market?

The vector control market is predicted to be driven by the increasing incidence of diseases transmitted by vectors. The spread and transmission of vector-borne diseases are influenced by changes in weather patterns and geographic distribution. As a result of this increase in vector-borne diseases, there has been a rise in the use of vector control methods. These tactics, aimed at preventing diseases spread by vectors, involve removing or emptying containers that hold water and implementing different vector control measures, like pest control. As an example, the World Health Organization, an intergovernmental institution based in Switzerland, reported in May 2024 that in the Americas, cases of dengue surpassed 7 million in April 2024, a significant increase from the 4.6 million cases reported for the entire 2023. Hence, the increasing occurrence of diseases transmitted by vectors is fuelling the expansion of the vector control market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Vector Control Market?

Major players in the Vector Control include:

• Anticimex International AB

• Arrow Exterminators Inc.

• BASF SE

• Bayer AG

• Bell Laboratories Inc.

• Syngenta AG

• Rentokil Initial plc

• Food Machinery Corporation Global Solutions

• Ecolab Inc.

• Rollins Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Vector Control Market?

The surge in technological advancements is a major trend propelling growth in the vector control market. Companies in this sector are progressively centered on inventing novel solutions to cater to the rapidly advancing industry requirements and extend their global commercial footprint. To illustrate, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), a government body situated in the US, launched the Vector Expedited Review Voucher (VERV) Program in December 2023 under the Pesticide Registration Improvement Act of 2022. This initiative aims to promote the development of innovative mosquito control products, specifically targeting mosquito species resistant to current insecticides. Given the increasing concern about mosquito-borne diseases like malaria, dengue, and Zika, the purpose of the VERV Program is to encourage firms to create new insecticides with unique modes of action.

What Segments Are Covered In The Vector Control Market Report?

The vector controlmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Method of Control: Chemical, Physical And Mechanical, Biological, Other Method Of Control

2) By Vector Type: Insects, Rodents, Other Vector Types

3) By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

Subsegments:

1) By Insects: Mosquitoes, Flies, Cockroaches, Ants, Termites

2) By Rodents: Rats, Mice, Squirrels

3) By Other Vector Types: Birds, Bats, Snakes, Other Wildlife Pests

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Vector Control Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the vector control market, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate in the upcoming years. The report on the vector control market features regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

