Governor Josh Stein Hosts Roundtable on Medical Debt Relief Highlighting Benefits for Millions of North Carolinians

NORTH CAROLINA, November 5 - Today Governor Josh Stein hosted a roundtable discussion in Greensboro to hear from advocates, faith leaders, practitioners, and patients about the burden of living with medical debt and how relief aids North Carolina families and the economy. In October, Governor Stein announced that the state’s medical debt relief program had erased more than $6.5 billion in medical debt for more than 2.5 million North Carolinians over the past year.

"At a time when many Americans are just one emergency medical expense away from going into debt, this relief program is putting more than 2.5 million North Carolinians on the path to financial security,” said Governor Josh Stein. “We are grateful for our partners in this work who are removing this weight and empowering North Carolinians to live a healthier life.”

“Medical debt often arises unexpectedly and can exceed a person’s ability to pay, damaging credit, limiting access to housing and jobs, and cause people to delay needed care,” said NC Health and Human Services Secretary Dev Sangvai. “North Carolina’s groundbreaking program lifts this unnecessary burden and puts into place policies to prevent low- and middle-income North Carolinians from incurring medical debt in the future."

Governor Stein also today sent a letter to the three major national Credit Reporting Agencies (CRAs) – Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion – urging them to recommit publicly to their policies of not including certain medical debt in credit reports. Governor Stein also highlighted the benefits of eliminating all medical debt from consumers’ credit reports entirely. Click here to read the letter Governor Stein sent to the CEOs of the CRAs.

October’s announcement surpasses initial financial projections for the Medical Debt Relief Program when it was established in July 2024. The announced figure includes debt relieved through the program directly as well as additional debt relieved as hospitals updated policies to implement the program. This initiative, which leverages a federal program rather than requiring state funds, both relieves existing medical debt and prevents the accumulation of more in the future.

North Carolinians across the state have begun receiving letters from individual hospitals sharing that this medical debt has been relieved. Additionally, Undue Medical Debt has sent letters to 255,000 North Carolinians letting them know they have had some or all of their debt relieved. For information about what the letter looks like, see the example on the DHHS website.

In August 2024, every eligible hospital in the state signed on to participate in the first-of-its-kind Medical Debt Relief Program. This transformative initiative was made possible through collaboration between NCDHHS, 99 acute care hospitals, and Undue Medical Debt.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) approved using medical debt policies as a condition of eligibility for North Carolina hospitals to receive an enhanced level of payment under the Healthcare Access and Stabilization Program (HASP), a program that began at the same time as Medicaid expansion. Neither Medicaid expansion nor HASP required the use of state funds.

To be eligible for the enhanced HASP payments, hospitals were required to relieve medical debt for certain low- and middle-income North Carolinians and adopt more generous charity care policies. Additionally, hospitals were required to strengthen and streamline processes for determining eligibility for charity care/financial assistance and end the reporting of medical debt to credit agencies. This is a comprehensive approach to medical debt relief that both relieves past debt and incorporates enhanced charity care policies to limit medical debt accruing in the future.

Unlike most other debt, medical debt is rarely voluntary. People do not choose to get sick or injured. This debt often arises unexpectedly and exceeds a person’s ability to pay, damaging credit, limiting access to housing and jobs, and causing people to delay needed care. By relieving this burden, North Carolina is helping families regain financial stability, wipe negative marks off credit reports, and access essential health services without fear of long-term consequences.

Hospitals continue to work with Undue Medical Debt to facilitate full implementation of relief over the next year. People who are eligible for relief do not have to take any action. For more information about eligibility and questions about the program, see the organization’s Frequently Asked Questions webpage.

North Carolina’s program to relieve medical debt was started by former Governor Roy Cooper and his NCDHHS Secretary, Kody Kinsley. The program is the first in the nation to take this forward-looking approach and leverage the state’s Medicaid program to make it possible. Governor Stein and NCDHHS remain committed to improving the health of all North Carolinians through long-term investments that address social determinants of health, supporting access to preventative care, removing barriers to health care, and incentivizing outcomes that support healthy individuals and communities.