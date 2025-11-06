President Trump and Secretary Noem Approve $59 Million in Initial FEMA Funding for Missouri Tornado Recovery, U.S. Army Corps to Support State Debris Operations

This funding will help remove thousands of tons of debris and accelerate disaster recovery efforts

WASHINGTON – Today, under the direction of President Donald J. Trump, Secretary Kristi Noem announced $59 million in initial, expedited Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Public Assistance funding to support the State of Missouri’s debris removal and recovery efforts following the tornado that struck the St. Louis region in May of 2025.

The state of Missouri will lead this effort, supported by FEMA and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE).

“Under President Trump and Secretary Noem’s leadership, this administration will continue to streamline aid to areas devastated by disasters like St. Louis and provide them with the tools they need to get back on their feet,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “These expedited funds will help demolish damaged buildings that pose a public safety threat, remove thousands of tons of debris, and provide backfill to stabilize impacted parcels of land as St. Louis residents recover and rebuild.”

The expedited $59 million, which will be made available immediately, is part of the FEMA Public Assistance program. This funding will accelerate the demolition of tornado-damaged residential properties that pose an imminent threat to public health and safety in St. Louis following the severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds, and flooding that occurred in May 2025. The funding also covers necessary legal and environmental steps required to complete debris operations safely and responsibly.

To support these efforts, USACE will deploy senior debris experts, including the St. Louis District Commander, to work alongside the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency in Jefferson City. Their mission is to help the state plan and manage this large-scale debris operation. Once debris work begins, USACE technical monitors will also be available to assist with oversight and ensure compliance with federal requirements.

Additional funding for the project costs can be awarded pending documentation of validated costs from the state. FEMA and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) will continue to provide on-the-ground technical assistance, oversight and best practices to help accelerate progress and protect public safety and health.

This action follows the federal disaster declaration approved by President Trump for the May 2025 severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds, and flooding. Public Assistance is FEMA’s disaster assistance program that reimburses state, tribal, and local governments for eligible debris removal, emergency protective measures, and permanent work resulting from a declared disaster.

DHS and FEMA will continue working closely with Governor Mike Kehoe, the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency and the City of St. Louis to keep debris operations moving and support a safe, timely recovery for the community.

# # #