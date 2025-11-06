DHS Sets the Record Straight on Illegal Aliens’ Attempt to Evade Arrests by Recklessly Attempting to Barricade Themselves in a Chicago Daycare

ICE is NOT targeting schools or daycare centers. The media continues to peddle false narratives that are leading to an 8000% increase in death threats against federal law enforcement

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today released the following statement correcting inaccurate and false reports claiming that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers targeted a daycare in Chicago, Illinois.

This illegal alien from Colombia, Diana Patricia Santillana Galeano, was encountered by Border Patrol on June 26, 2023 after she illegally crossed the southern border. The Biden administration released her into the U.S.

Just last month, Galeano reportedly paid for smugglers to illegally bring her 17-year-old and 16-year-old children into U.S. via the southern border. Facilitating human smuggling is a crime.

On October 19, 2025, the two children, a 16-year-old and 17-year-old, entered the U.S. illegally near El Paso, Texas. Customs and Border Protection apprehended the children, and they were processed as Unaccompanied Children and brought to a shelter in the Chicago area.

“ICE law enforcement did NOT target a Daycare. Officers attempted to conduct a targeted traffic stop of this female illegal alien from Colombia. Officers attempted to pull over this vehicle, which was registered to a female illegal alien, with sirens and emergency lights, but the male driver refused to pull the vehicle over. Law enforcement pursued the vehicle before the assailant sped into a shopping plaza where he and the female passenger fled the vehicle. They ran into a daycare and attempted to barricade themselves inside the daycare—recklessly endangering the children inside. The illegal alien female was arrested inside a vestibule, not in the school,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Upon arrest, she lied about her identity. The vehicle is registered in her name, though she claims that she didn’t know the man who was driving her car and just picked him up from a bus stop. Facts including criminality and information on the male assailant are forthcoming and we will update the public with more information as soon as it becomes available.”

FALSE CLAIM: DHS law enforcement targeted a school or daycare center in Chicago.

THE FACTS: ICE targeted an illegal alien, Diana Patricia Santillana Galeano, from Colombia, and attempted to pull her vehicle over as it was being driven by another individual and Galeano was in the passenger seat. The driver ignored law enforcement emergency lights and sirens and both of the illegal aliens fled the vehicle, attempting to barricade themselves inside of the daycare center.

FALSE CLAIM: ICE made an arrest inside a daycare center in Chicago.

THE FACTS: The male passenger barricaded himself inside the daycare center—recklessly endangering the children inside. However, Galeano could not enter through the second set of locked doors.

FALSE CLAIM: ICE arrested the illegal alien in front of children.

THE FACTS ICE did NOT arrest her in front of children.

FALSE CLAIM: ICE is not going after the ‘worst of the worst.’

THE FACTS: President Trump and Secretary Noem are restoring the rule of law in the U.S. and directing ICE to target criminal illegal aliens. More than 70% of all ICE arrests are of aliens with pending charges and convictions in the U.S.

FALSE CLAIM: Diana Patricia Santillana Galeano was in the country legally with employment authorization.

THE FACTS: Work authorization does NOT confer any type of legal status to be in the U.S. The illegal alien's work authorization was approved by the Biden administration which exploited this loophole to help facilitate the invasion of our country.

