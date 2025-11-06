In the Democrats’ Longest Government Shutdown in American History, ICE Continues to Arrest the Worst of the Worst Criminal Illegal Aliens Including Pedophiles, Kidnappers, and Drug Traffickers

Nothing—not the Democrats’ longest government shutdown in American history or even an 8,000% increase in death threats—will slow ICE down from arresting the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens

WASHINGTON — Despite the Democrats’ longest government shutdown in American history, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced the arrest of more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from across the country yesterday, including those convicted of heinous crimes such as pedophiles, kidnappers, and drug traffickers.

“ICE is on a mission to remove criminal illegal aliens from terrorizing American communities and fulfilling President Trump’s promise to make America safe again,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Yesterday, ICE arrested pedophiles, kidnappers, and drug traffickers from American neighborhoods. Our law enforcement officers will let nothing stop them from removing the worst of the worst including the Democrats’ longest government shutdown in American history or even an 8,000% increase in death threats against them."

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Juan Pablo Martinez-Herrera, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years with force in Los Angeles, California.

Jose Luis Tomalo-Viracucha, a criminal illegal alien from Ecuador, convicted for attempted assault and aggravated sexual abuse in Monticello, New York.

Adrian Perez-Vallejo, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for aggravated kidnapping (terrorize) in Smith County, Texas.

Marcelin Charles Gbey Gouley, a criminal illegal alien from the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire with 39 criminal arrests and 8 felony convictions including cocaine trafficking, possession of controlled substance, drugs manufacture/distribute and possession of schedule I or II drugs in Florida, Maryland, and Virginia.

Javier Sanchez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of carjacking, taking vehicle without owner consent in Los Angeles, California.