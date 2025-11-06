DHS Sets the Record Straight on Media and Activist Lies about ICE Broadview Processing Center Conditions

The media continues to peddle FALSE narratives about illegal alien detention centers while ignoring the arrests of murderers, pedophiles, terrorists, and drug traffickers from American communities

WASHINGTON – Following a ruling by U.S. District Judge Robert Gettleman, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is setting the record straight about conditions at the ICE Broadview Facility.

“Despite hoxes spread by criminal illegal aliens, the complicit media, and now an activist judge, the ICE Broadview Facility does NOT have subprime conditions,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “All detainees are provided with 3 meals a day, water, and have access to phones to communicate with their family members and lawyers. No one is denied access to proper medical care. Some of the worst of the worst including pedophiles, gang members, and rapists have been processed through the facility in recent weeks. When will the media start reporting on the criminal illegal aliens arrested from American communities and stop peddling hoaxes about illegal alien detention centers?”

Some of the worst of the worst processed through ICE Broadview facility in the last month include:

Jose Manuel Escobar-Cardona, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras who was previously deported THREE TIMES, convicted of multiple charges of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor, assault, driving under the influence of liquor, making a false report, illegal re-entry, and making a false report.

Alfonso Batalla-Garcia, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of sex assault, kidnapping an adult to sexually assault, and homicide. This violent sex offender was released back into the community when his detainer was not honored.

Sergio Alberto Acosta Teran, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico and known suspected terrorist who entered the United States under the Biden administration in 2023, convicted of weapons trafficking.

Aldo Salazar-Bahena, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico who has been roaming America’s streets unlawfully since 1998, convicted of first-degree murder.

Nam Hoa Ly, a criminal illegal alien from Vietnam previously ordered removed and convicted of two counts of kidnapping a minor.

Cesar Osmin Barahona-Lopez, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras previously deported THREE TIMES, convicted of robbery of a business with a gun, illegal reentry and possession of a weapon.

Heriberto Muniz Martinez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of drug trafficking.

Juan Camilo Cabieles-Salazr, a criminal illegal alien from Colombia, convicted of burglary and resisting an officer.