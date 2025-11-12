PosterMyWall launches events promotion tools, empowers small businesses with effortless marketing

PosterMyWall launches all-in-one event promotion tools, helping small businesses easily create, share, and manage marketing from one affordable app.

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PosterMyWall launches events promotion tools, empowers small businesses with effortless marketingSmall businesses can now manage all their marketing from a single, affordable app.PosterMyWall, the leading online AI-powered marketing platform, has rolled out PosterMyWall Events, a new feature that makes it easy for small businesses to create and share event pages and calendars across all their channels. This feature, bundled with PosterMyWall’s social media, email, and design features, makes PosterMyWall the ideal tool for local and small businesses who want a single, all-in-one tool to cost-effectively create and publish their own professional-quality marketing.With PosterMyWall’s events tools, small businesses get their events in front of more people and increase attendance–while also saving time and reducing costs. PosterMyWall eliminates the need for separate subscriptions or agencies.With PosterMyWall’s new events tools, users can embed event pages and calendars on their websites, share them on social media and through email, post them by link, and publish them as Google Events–all without leaving PosterMyWall. Features include AI design and writing tools, registration management options, customizable calendar views, customizable CTAs, automatic reminders, plus millions of design templates.“Our church uses PosterMyWall for all of our marketing. Having everything in one place saves a lot of time and money. We especially love the new events calendar and events pages. The tools are smart and easy. And it works better across devices than anything else I’ve tried,” said Wachenda Mkandawire, church marketer, The Upper Room.“Small businesses don’t have big marketing teams or budgets. They need a simple, affordable way to get professional results,” said Jaffer Haider, co-founder of PosterMyWall. “PosterMyWall gives them exactly that, a complete marketing hub designed to save them hours of work and help them grow.”PosterMyWall continues to evolve with the needs of small businesses, offering an ever-expanding suite of tools that make professional marketing accessible to everyone.For more information or to start using PosterMyWall, visit www.postermywall.com About PosterMyWallPosterMyWall is an all-in-one, AI-powered marketing platform for small and local businesses and organizations. Millions of users worldwide rely on PosterMyWall to connect with customers and grow. Our platform bundles social media publishing, event pages and calendars for your website, email marketing, free customizable templates – all working together for smooth end-to-end marketing campaigns.

